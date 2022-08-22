Read full article on original website
Shorthanded San Juan Hills Football Topped by Explosive Cypress
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Irvine’s Tom Ricci named LA Chargers Orange County football coach of the week
Irvine football coach Tom Ricci talks with Irvine quarterback Joseph Tierney during a game last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Irvine High School football coach Tom Ricci was honored this week as Los Angeles Chargers CIF Orange County Coach of the Week. Ricci said the program will...
PHOTOS: Newport Harbor strikes early and earns decisive road win over Marina
Newport Harbor players Carson Deavila (4) and Brandon Medina (19) celebrate Billy Ridley’s TD interception return. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). It was a game that could not be over soon enough. For either team. Newport Harbor scored twice in the first 82 seconds of the...
PHOTOS: St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Downed by Dana Hills in Five Sets
Saddleback football coach looks for consistency and trust from Roadrunners
Saddleback Coach Glenn Campbell meets with his players during a timeout last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Saddleback High School’s football team hopes to keep building under second-year coach Glenn Campbell. The Roadrunners open the season Friday night with a non-league game at Century. Saddleback won...
CVC dominates from the start in opening week victory over Calvary Chapel
Capistrano Valley Christian Coach Eric Preszler meets with his team after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Capistrano Valley Christian’s football team had a sparkling debut in its season opener Thursday night. The Eagles, behind sophomore quarterback Nate Richie and a stingy defense, defeated Calvary Chapel...
Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire
Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC
“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5...
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony
The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area
