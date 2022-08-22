ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

localocnews.com

Shorthanded San Juan Hills Football Topped by Explosive Cypress

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Downed by Dana Hills in Five Sets

DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Saddleback football coach looks for consistency and trust from Roadrunners

Saddleback Coach Glenn Campbell meets with his players during a timeout last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Saddleback High School’s football team hopes to keep building under second-year coach Glenn Campbell. The Roadrunners open the season Friday night with a non-league game at Century. Saddleback won...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire

Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC

“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot

DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 26, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again

Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

