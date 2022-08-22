ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
City Renews Trellis Partnership Agreement

The City Council has approved a two-year grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, to manage a program that provides ongoing cleanup projects while training formerly homeless and housing insecure individuals to reenter the workforce. The City’s partnership with Trellis began in September 2021 under an initial one-year,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units

Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire

Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
COSTA MESA, CA
Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC

“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School

The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
ANAHEIM, CA
City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
LAKEWOOD, CA
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again

Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
SANTA ANA, CA

