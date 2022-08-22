NC companies sought fewer tech workers for second month in a row, new report shows

For the second consecutive month, companies looked to hire fewer North Carolina tech workers, new data from the North Carolina Technology Association shows.

According to the industry group’s monthly snapshot report, open tech positions dropped by 15% in July after falling about 10% in June.

In May, the state had a record-number of open tech positions, nearly 59,000, but the total has receded to around 45,500 positions. That’s the lowest number of available tech jobs in the state since December.

Andrea Fleming, NC Tech director of workforce development, said the dip in job openings was not unexpected given the latest NC Tech Leadership Poll, which showed fewer executives planning to hire.

Still, Fleming said in a statement, “We will be watching carefully to see whether the downward trend continues in coming months or bounces back.”

In the quarterly poll, four in five tech leaders still said they would continue hiring, but this was down from more than 93% in the previous two polls. Tech giants Apple and Google, which have major plans to expand in the Triangle , have slowed their hiring nationwide, reflecting similar decisions by other tech firms amid a less certain economic climate.

For the fourth month in a row, the companies with the most open tech jobs in North Carolina were Deloitte, General Dynamics Information Technology, and Oracle. The top three job positions were senior software engineer, software Engineer, and senior data engineer.

Fleming noted last month’s levels were still 9% above what they were in July 2021.

Raleigh had the most available tech job in the state last month, 15,147 positions, higher than Charlotte and up 21% over the past year. On the other hand, Durham has seen a 20% decline in job openings since July 2021.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Local impact

Philanthropy plays an increasingly important role in local news — including at The N&O. Stay on top of community-supported journalism at The N&O with our monthly newsletter. Sign up here .