‘Start Your Engines!’ NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum. NASCAR races are always filled with “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” moments, and Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran, the newest exhibition opening at the Upcountry History Museum-Furman University, a Smithsonian Affiliate, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, offers a look at many of those moments in exclusive images taken by NASCAR’s first official photographer.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO