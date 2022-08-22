My name is Greg Woodard and I am running for Boise School District Trustee, Race #1. I am a dad to five kids who are or were enrolled in the District. I am a husband to a wonderful wife. My wife and I are both successful products of the public school system. What I am not is someone who pursues conspiracies, book banning, and other radical special interests. Those are the spurious claims that former Trustees (some of whom failed to serve their entire elected terms) and former Superintendents have leveled against me and have hidden behind the pathetic “many of whom” moniker to avoid the fact that they have zero evidence for their false claims against me.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO