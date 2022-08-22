Read full article on original website
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
Episode 66: A high-stakes week ahead for education
There’s plenty on the line for education next week. First, on Tuesday, 12 school districts will seek $261.4 million in bond issues and levies. Then, on Thursday, lawmakers will return to the Statehouse for a special session. Gov. Brad Little wants a $410 million permanent increase in education spending, along with $500 million in tax credits and more than $150 million a year in income tax cuts.
Middleton charter connects kids to careers and the outdoors
Forge International School’s mission is to prepare students for college and careers using a rigorous, international curriculum. But it’s a different type of rigor, according to the school’s chief operating and finance officer, Emily Downey. It’s not “kill and drill,” she said of the Middleton-based charter, which...
Spelling it out: Bonds and Levies
If you’re an Idaho voter, chances are that you’ve seen bonds and levies on the ballot at some point – or will in the future. And if so, that means the local school district is asking taxpayers like you to supplement its state and federal dollars with property taxes. Ultimately, it’s up to local patrons to decide if they want to give their local school district more money.
I am running for Boise trustee because the current board has ignored parents’ voices
My name is Greg Woodard and I am running for Boise School District Trustee, Race #1. I am a dad to five kids who are or were enrolled in the District. I am a husband to a wonderful wife. My wife and I are both successful products of the public school system. What I am not is someone who pursues conspiracies, book banning, and other radical special interests. Those are the spurious claims that former Trustees (some of whom failed to serve their entire elected terms) and former Superintendents have leveled against me and have hidden behind the pathetic “many of whom” moniker to avoid the fact that they have zero evidence for their false claims against me.
In GOP statement, Moon decries ‘Democrat-backed tax increases’ for education
In her new political role, state GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon threw some cold water on next week’s special legislative session. In a statement Wednesday morning, Moon hailed the potential tax cuts on the table, but decried Gov. Brad Little’s plan to fold an additional $410 million of sales tax revenue into education.
‘A historic moment:’ State Board members praise Little’s education funding proposal
They didn’t take a vote, but they made their support clear. State Board of Education members threw their backing Wednesday behind Gov. Brad Little’s plan to siphon an additional $410 million a year into education funding. Little has called the Legislature back to Boise for a Sept. 1...
IEA: Survey shows overwhelming Republican support for education
Days before the Legislature will consider a $410 million-a-year boost in education funding, the Idaho Education Association is hailing a survey showing overwhelming GOP support for schools. The survey of 700 likely Republican voters was conducted this spring, but the teachers’ union released the survey results Wednesday. Here are a...
Award-winning Idaho teachers give advice to newbies
Students aren’t the only ones who get those first-day-of-school jitters. Teachers — and especially those in their first year — feel it too. Will the first day go OK? What will their students be like? What if the planned lesson doesn’t fill the class period or takes too long? With many first days behind them, veteran teachers are a great resource to answer questions and calm nerves.
Lost donors, calls for action: An in-depth look inside Boise State’s Scott Yenor firestorm
When professor Scott Yenor went viral in November — with a speech decrying career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” and colleges and universities as “the citadels of our gynocracy” — Boise State University said little. Now, the university is virtually silent. Boise State...
