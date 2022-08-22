Read full article on original website
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Manor
One person is dead after a crash in the intersection of Shadow Glen Blvd. and Hwy. 290 in Manor.
1 Person Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Accident in Austin (Austin, TX)
Officials state that an auto and pedestrian collision occurred late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. The Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded a little before 10:50 PM at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane.
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
2 taken to hospital, one by STAR Flight, after crash between SUV and semi-truck in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital -- one airlifted by Travis County's EMS helicopter STAR Flight -- after a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler near Manor on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the collision...
Two dead, one injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and one person is injured after an early morning crash in Bell County. The Nolanville Police Department says that at approximately 5:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 – west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. Two vehicles were discovered on the side of the road.
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
Woman arrested after fatal north Austin crash, drove away with man on vehicle’s hood
Police said Edith Tavera-Camacho, 25, hit Jiaxing Chen, 35 in the 12500 block of the North I-35 service road and left the scene of the crash with Chen still on the hood of her vehicle.
East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin. Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street. One person was shot and his...
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
Man dies after being driven on top of hood; driver arrested
Austin Police said a driver hit a man in north Austin and then drove with him on the hood of her vehicle earlier this month.
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
