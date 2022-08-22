ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
fox44news.com

Two dead, one injured in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and one person is injured after an early morning crash in Bell County. The Nolanville Police Department says that at approximately 5:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 – west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. Two vehicles were discovered on the side of the road.
fox7austin.com

East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin. Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street. One person was shot and his...
fox7austin.com

Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there.   According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water.  This is the second…
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours

Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
CBS Austin

Woman dead after crash in SW Austin

A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
