In Saratoga, out-of-town food trucks able to operate without permits are leaving local restaurant owners frustrated. Town ordinances don’t address the operation of food trucks in anyway. No permits or fees are required. Times of operation or even location near existing restaurants aren’t specified, either. Town code is moot on mobile food vendors. This has allowed operators to come in and compete against local brick-and-mortar restaurants at will. Other communities, such as Rawlins, have statutes covering this type of service and associated fees.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO