Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
fox17.com
'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee
A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet women's clinic Carafem no longer provides abortion services, remains open
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet women's clinic Carafem will remain open, but will no longer provide in-office abortion or abortion pills as of Thursday. This comes after abortion "trigger bans" took effect in Tennessee Thursday, making it a Class "C" Felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases.
fox17.com
Former Tennessee police chief sentenced to 6 years in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force during arrests, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Prosecutors said Anthony “Tony” Bean punched a handcuffed arrestee in the face in 2014 and punched another arrestee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Tennessee, Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to 7 years depending on the state.
fox17.com
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned for allegedly assaulting 18-year-old in Nashville
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for allegedly assaulting a young woman in Nashville while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee counties had a 25% population growth since 2010
Recent data shows that Middle Tennessee counties are among those with more than a 25% growth across the state since 2010. According to the Assessor of Property at Rutherford County, these countries with a growth over 25% include:. Williamson County with a 39.95% growth. Rutherford County with 34.69% growth. Wilson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
fox17.com
Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
fox17.com
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
fox17.com
'We're not done': Planned Parenthood CEO addresses Tennessee's trigger ban on abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planned Parenthood CEO Ashley Coffield addressed Tennessee's trigger ban on all abortions virtually Wednesday as the state's "trigger bans" take effect Thursday. The "trigger bans" will make it a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Coffield said in...
Comments / 0