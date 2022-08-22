ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

fox17.com

Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee

A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Former Tennessee police chief sentenced to 6 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force during arrests, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Prosecutors said Anthony “Tony” Bean punched a handcuffed arrestee in the face in 2014 and punched another arrestee...
TRACY CITY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee, Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to 7 years depending on the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee counties had a 25% population growth since 2010

Recent data shows that Middle Tennessee counties are among those with more than a 25% growth across the state since 2010. According to the Assessor of Property at Rutherford County, these countries with a growth over 25% include:. Williamson County with a 39.95% growth. Rutherford County with 34.69% growth. Wilson...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
NASHVILLE, TN

