bitcoinist.com
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
bitcoinist.com
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
bitcoinist.com
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most innovative and best performing assets in the past 10 years. It’s underlying technology, use cases, and features have attracted millions of users looking for financial independences and access to its ecosystems full of endless possibilities. This has prompted many experts...
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
bitcoinist.com
3 DAO Tokens to Help You with the Crypto Crash: Adirize DAO, ApeCoin, and Aave
In this period, when the cryptocurrency market starts to give positive signals, it can be assumed that the uptrend on many altcoins will start relatively soon. In particular, cryptocurrency markets offer ideal long-term investment opportunities, allowing investors to expand their portfolios. While users expect high profitability by turning to well-established...
bitcoinist.com
Two Crypto Tokens You Should Consider Buying: Decentraland and HachiFi
Numerous platforms are striving to keep their cryptocurrency prices stable in the wake of the recent record crypto crash. Additionally, there is added pressure for popular crypto tokens like Decentraland (MANA) to expand their use cases to draw in new users. As it might appear, as soon as HachiFi (HACHI), a new NFT-based token, joins the cryptocurrency market, the pressure is becoming more intense day by day.
bitcoinist.com
Pugglit Inu Is The Meme Token Set To Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Exchange With A Use Case That Could Put It Ahead Of Radio Caca V2 and Cardano
Meme tokens in the crypto industry are not revered as much as other tokens from DeFi, web 3.0, NFTs, and metaverse projects. It is due to the ecosystems most meme tokens come from, as they usually have no use case or real-life application. However, meme tokens have been hitting the coin market with at least one use case as of late, but they’re still plagued with issues that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) was created to solve.
bitcoinist.com
Why Amazing Bullish Predictions Drive The Sandbox, Neo, and GryffinDAO
The cryptocurrency market itself is amazing for buyers looking to multiply their wealth. Different from traditional stocks and equities, crypto coins combine income earning with usability and varied Web 3.0 experience. Though the crypto winter is holding off the burgeoning coin market in 2022, experts are optimistic in their forecasts for a quick revival and massive growth. Crypto coins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO), have already shown their bullish trends. GryffinDAO (DAO), a new cryptocurrency, has similar anticipation built around its presales.
bitcoinist.com
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
bitcoinist.com
The 2022 Trends That Could Signal a Bitcoin Recovery
2022 has been an extremely tough year for crypto investors, as major crashes like Luna and Celsius have led to the value of just about every token falling sharply, including Bitcoin. However, this year has also produced some interesting trends that make us believe that the future is still bright for Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
Survey Reveals 72% Russians Yet To Purchase Bitcoin
Earlier, many people now in the crypto industry were not convinced to dive into the Bitcoin and digital asset space. Many others were not even aware of the existence of crypto assets. There was still a considerable gap in the knowledge of digital assets during those periods. Besides, the tokens have little or no use in real-world transactions and operations.
bitcoinist.com
SimilarWeb Traffic Data Says That Binance Is The Undisputed King Of Crypto
Crypto exchanges have been at loggerheads ever since the market started seeing more interest. The battle for supremacy among all these exchanges had grown even more in 2022, sparking rumors about crypto exchanges trying to sabotage one another. As always, the number of visitors to each website always shows which crypto exchange is being used the most by investors, and data from SimilarWeb has crowned the undisputed winner.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Transaction Fees Falls To Post-Pandemic Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin transaction fees has now fallen down to levels not seen since April 2020, which was right after when the pandemic began. Bitcoin Transaction Fees Has Plummeted To Lows Not Observed Since More Than Two Years Ago. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the...
bitcoinist.com
Despite Downtrend, Bitcoin Continues To Flow Out Of Exchanges
Data shows exchanges have observed large amounts of Bitcoin leaving exchanges in the year 2022 so far, despite the downtrend the crypto has experienced. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflow Has Been Negative During Recent Months. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, BTC saw the highest outflows in June...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Payments Still Underrated, Says Vitalik Buterin
The crypto industry has evolved exponentially, dating from the time of its creation till now. As a result, several advantages are attached to using these digital tokens as a payment means. Many people are more conversant with making payments using fiat currencies, such as USD. However, adding cryptocurrencies to the already established payment method will be a huge plus.
bitcoinist.com
New Crypto RoboApe has Brilliant Use Cases to help Place its RBA Tokens on Par with Floki Inu and Bitcoin
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is one of the biggest meme coins in the crypto market, with features well accepted by millions of users. These days meme tokens incorporate original applications and use cases that could take them ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). RoboApe (RBA) is one such meme coin with brilliant use cases that could keep it above the competition.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today – Comparing The Use Cases Of Solana and Stakenomics
Many experts believe that the introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is a giant leap in human evolution. For some time now, blockchain has proven to be the solution to the old way of handling financial transactions. With blockchain technology, we don’t have to rely on financial intermediaries to process transactions. Instead, the entire transaction will be processed between two parties seamlessly. This technology has also simplified the transfer of ownership and ensures that financial systems are more transparent.
bitcoinist.com
DO NOT Buy Cryptocurrency Insurance for Your Business without Reading This First!
Cryptocurrency is difficult to insure so it’s expensive for businesses to get insurance. Technology exists that can dramatically reduce some of the controllable risks of holding cryptocurrency. Real-time cryptocurrency theft protection technology can prevent unauthorised transactions by integrating with business systems to add a crucial measure before broadcast to...
