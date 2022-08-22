ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

news4sanantonio.com

Controversial billboard in California warns people not to move Texas

San Francisco - A mysterious billboard has gone up in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its message is a bit unclear, but it has both political parties in California and Texas pointing fingers at each other. Who is behind it?. That's the big question swirling around this controversial new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school

MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
MISSION, TX
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
TEXAS STATE
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
How to help with water conservation

Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
TEXAS STATE

