news4sanantonio.com
Controversial billboard in California warns people not to move Texas
San Francisco - A mysterious billboard has gone up in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its message is a bit unclear, but it has both political parties in California and Texas pointing fingers at each other. Who is behind it?. That's the big question swirling around this controversial new...
news4sanantonio.com
Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school
MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
news4sanantonio.com
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas moms are pushing for better school security ahead of Uvalde CISD's first day back
SAN ANTONIO — As districts across the state, which includes Uvalde CISD, are starting a new year security is top of mind for many. “We need to do better for our children,” Deborah Bond with Fierce Madres said. A group of Texas moms have concerns as Uvalde’s first...
news4sanantonio.com
California school board passes policy protecting 'traditional gender-specific' names and titles
PASO ROBLES, CALIF (TND) — The school board governing the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District in California passed a resolution Tuesday evening mandating the district reject any future government mandates that may attempt to get rid of traditional gender-specific names and titles. The resolution, passed by a 4-3...
news4sanantonio.com
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
news4sanantonio.com
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
news4sanantonio.com
How to help with water conservation
Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas public schools now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters
(KTVT, CNN NEWSOURCE) — Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools...
