Man missing in Fremont Lake

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Pinedale man who went swimming off a boat during an employee appreciation party on Fremont Lake Wednesday afternoon was presumed dead after he failed to resurface. His body was not found by press time. Thursday, Tip Top Search and Rescue volunteers continued to search for...
PINEDALE, WY

