Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins’ ban on lawn watering extended, no restrictions on indoor water use
In Rawlins, good news and bad news to report on the water situation. The final connections from the spring boxes south of town to the new 18-inch PVC line are nearly complete. Crews with RMI Construction report that flows are higher than expected. That’s great news in the long run for the city.
wrrnetwork.com
Earth Tremor recorded 80 miles SE of Riverton Thursday
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded 27 miles east of Bairoil and 80 miles southeast of Riverton at 7:10 p.m. last night. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. There has been no reports of damage.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins landfill to host second Free Dump Days of 2022 in September
Rawlins will host the second free landfill days event of the year in September. Residents will be sent one voucher in the mail. The voucher is good for one free load of residential and demolition waste to be dumped at the landfill between September 1st and the 30th. The voucher...
bigfoot99.com
Road and bridge superintendent reports traffic increases on county roads
Traffic on county roads has increased this summer, County Road and Bridge Superintendent Kandis Fritz said yesterday. Fritz updated Carbon County Commissioners yesterday during their regular meeting, which was held in Baggs. Fritz said all of the mag chloride operations designed to minimize dust and loss of road surface on the schedule for this summer was completed recently. As part of the effort, traffic counts were made on other roads to see if the treatment might be needed on additional roads next summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins’ new dog park opens Saturday
Everyone and their dog are invited to the new dog park in Rawlins. The long-anticipated recreation spot for people and their best friends will open Saturday. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon said the required fencing to complete the park at Colorado and Daley Streets at Key Club Park was finished this week.
bigfoot99.com
State requiring gates at hot pools
In Saratoga, the State Health Department has told the town it must put up more gates around the hot pool as a safety measure. On August 9th an inspector from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture paid a visit to the Hobo Hot Springs. The yearly inspection turned up a costly violation. No gates.
bigfoot99.com
New smelter diorama on display at Grand Encampment Museum
The Grand Encampment Musuem is fired up over their new smelter diorama. GEM volunteers have combed through over a century of data to piece together a snapshot of the area’s mining past. On Wednesday morning, a group of GEM volunteers and history buffs trekked to the old smelter site...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga Town Council looking into food truck statutes
In Saratoga, out-of-town food trucks able to operate without permits are leaving local restaurant owners frustrated. Town ordinances don’t address the operation of food trucks in anyway. No permits or fees are required. Times of operation or even location near existing restaurants aren’t specified, either. Town code is moot on mobile food vendors. This has allowed operators to come in and compete against local brick-and-mortar restaurants at will. Other communities, such as Rawlins, have statutes covering this type of service and associated fees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigfoot99.com
Kiwanis’ Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday in Saratoga
The Platte Valley Kiwanis Club is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, August 27th, at Kathy Glode Park in Saratoga from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your kids, or just your inner kid, and climb inside of all sorts of different machines. There will be fire trucks, ambulances, logging trucks, and other heavy equipment. The more wheels the better! Rumor has it that they’ll land a Life Flight helicopter there.
Comments / 0