big Benny
4d ago

Does it really matter where they are coming from? The issue is they keep coming. No one is blaming them for coming but we are blaming the government for the entitlements they are receiving at taxpayers expense.

Sassy
4d ago

Look at New York receive all illegals that's what you get when your Governor allows your state to become a SANCTUARY CITY AND STATE. CALIFORNIA IS A GOOD EXAMPLE THANK NEWSOM FOR ALL THE ILLEGALS.

Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

You have poor uneducated people and pregnant women coming here, Democrats know that as long as you give them free stuff they will vote for you when the time has come, Democrats are trying to figure out how to make it legal for them to vote, it will happen it’s just a question when, 🌮🫔 what’s really funny is that 5 times my wife and I have been trying to have my two stepdaughters visit us from Thailand 🇹🇭 and have been denied every time 🇺🇸

SFGate

California to protect health benefits for young immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
Daily Mail

'Don't move to Texas': Mysterious billboards pop up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with 'tasteless' reference to Uvalde shooting, warning residents not to pack up and move to the Lone Star state

Mysterious billboards warning residents to not 'move to Texas' have popped up in major California cities in reference to the Uvalde school shooting. One billboard in the San Francisco was seen at the corner of Folsom and 7th Street leased to FoxPoint Media advertisers, while more were seen in Los Angeles. The ad referenced the Uvalde school massacre that killed two teachers and 19 children in May, and featured a reserved man with a hoodie and sunglasses.
