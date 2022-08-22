Does it really matter where they are coming from? The issue is they keep coming. No one is blaming them for coming but we are blaming the government for the entitlements they are receiving at taxpayers expense.
Look at New York receive all illegals that's what you get when your Governor allows your state to become a SANCTUARY CITY AND STATE. CALIFORNIA IS A GOOD EXAMPLE THANK NEWSOM FOR ALL THE ILLEGALS.
You have poor uneducated people and pregnant women coming here, Democrats know that as long as you give them free stuff they will vote for you when the time has come, Democrats are trying to figure out how to make it legal for them to vote, it will happen it’s just a question when, 🌮🫔 what’s really funny is that 5 times my wife and I have been trying to have my two stepdaughters visit us from Thailand 🇹🇭 and have been denied every time 🇺🇸
Comments / 148