Disturbing video surfaces of teenager brutally beating dog in California
EARLIMART, Calif. (KMPH) — A 16-year-old boy in California is facing animal cruelty charges after a video of a person beating a dog surfaced. Now, the teenager is facing animal cruelty charges. WARNING: The video is graphic and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. Detectives with the Tulare...
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Oregon, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After finding "rainbow fentanyl" during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug...
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting
It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
Walmart pushing for liquor sales in grocery stores in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Journal Record is reporting that Walmart Inc. is planning a push for liquor sales in big box stores in Oklahoma. State law currently doesn't allow such sales in grocery stores. The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma says the move could devastate small, locally-owned...
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
State chapter of conservative anti-death penalty group launches in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty officially launched on Thursday afternoon. The group is calling for a moratorium of executions in the state. The organization's formation came on the same day the state put James Coddington to death. Among the concerns that group...
Strict anti-abortion measure signed earlier this year goes into effect in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strict anti-abortion measure officially went into effect in Oklahoma on Friday. Senate Bill 612, which was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April, bans abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency. Under the bill, anyone convicted of...
Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma executed death row inmate James Coddington on Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Coddington was executed by lethal injection consisting of midazolam, rocuronium bromide, and potassium chloride. Midazolam is used to cause...
Aungela Spurlock named new Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Aungela Spurlock as its next Director on Friday. Spurlock has been Interim Director since August 17 following the retirement of Ricky Adams. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency...
Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
Oklahomans can hunt without hunting license during first weekend in September
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma residents will have the opportunity to hunt without the requirement of a state hunting license during the first full weekend in the month of September. The first weekend in September is traditionally "Free Hunting Days" in the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of...
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
Oklahoma State Fair to introduce new food and drink options this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is introducing new food and beverage options for this year's fair, which is slated to run from September 15-25. According to the Oklahoma State Fair, the following options will be new in 2022. For a look at some of the new food and drink options, browse through the photo gallery on this page.
ODEQ: Company faces $6.6M in fines after fires from improper storage of hand sanitizers
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced an Administrative Compliance Order (ACO) Wednesday after multiple fires were sparked by hand sanitizer. The DEQ emergency order was filed against Brannan Bordwine, owner of Bordwine Development Inc., which is one of the locations where there was...
