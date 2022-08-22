ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting

It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Walmart pushing for liquor sales in grocery stores in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Journal Record is reporting that Walmart Inc. is planning a push for liquor sales in big box stores in Oklahoma. State law currently doesn't allow such sales in grocery stores. The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma says the move could devastate small, locally-owned...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

State chapter of conservative anti-death penalty group launches in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty officially launched on Thursday afternoon. The group is calling for a moratorium of executions in the state. The organization's formation came on the same day the state put James Coddington to death. Among the concerns that group...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Sierra Nevada#Divers#Prosser Family Campground
okcfox.com

Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma executed death row inmate James Coddington on Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Coddington was executed by lethal injection consisting of midazolam, rocuronium bromide, and potassium chloride. Midazolam is used to cause...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage

WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
okcfox.com

New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
FLORIDA STATE
okcfox.com

Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Fair to introduce new food and drink options this year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is introducing new food and beverage options for this year's fair, which is slated to run from September 15-25. According to the Oklahoma State Fair, the following options will be new in 2022. For a look at some of the new food and drink options, browse through the photo gallery on this page.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy