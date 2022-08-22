Read full article on original website
Museum of North launches Adopt a Mammoth program
Matthew Wooller kneels among the mammoth tusk collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in 2021. (UAF photo by JR Ancheta) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The newly launched Adopt a Mammoth program encourages sponsorship of each of the roughly 1,500 teeth, tusks, and bones in the University of Alaska Museum of the North’s collection.
CBJ Docks and Harbors is asking boaters to check their vessels
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a National Weather Service weather warning, the CBJ Docks & Harbors Department is asking boaters to check their vessels. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement predicting two to six inches of rain in the Juneau area over the next few days.
CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
NOTN 8-26 AM
As of the first week of August, Juneau has seen 751,592 visitors come to the capital city. CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. The results of...
CCFR stays busy with trio of fires over the course of 2 days
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue dealt with a trio of fires over the past 24 hours, including one at an elementary school. According to Fire Marshal Dan Jager the three fires were spread Tuesday and Wednesday this week. On Tuesday, at approximately 11:50 a.m., CCFR responded to...
Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
University of Alaska Southeast, UAA to collaborate on 'Project LEAF'
The School of Education at UAA received a $3 million federal professional development grant, Project LEAF, through the Office of English Language Acquisition. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast and UAA will collaborate on Project LEAF, the Literacy Equity for Alaskan Families. Dr. Lisa Richardson, coordinator of...
Registration opens in Alaska Poetry Out Loud 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, Alaska State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation announced that registration in Poetry Out Loud has opened. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by...
Tlingit & Haida Public Safety hires husband, wife to be VPSOs in Angoon
Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Angoon will soon have a pair of Village Public Safety Officers serving its residents. VPSOs John Jordan and Emily McArdle are a husband and wife team set to serve in Angoon starting September. Tlingit and Haida Public Safety Director Jason Wilson spoke to...
CBJ vote centers will be open for 2 weeks prior to Election Day
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's annual Regular Municipal Election is just around the corner, and this year voters will be able to cast their ballot in a variety of ways in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Oct. 4. Similar to the past...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State Troopers and area emergency services are searching for a man whose kayak overturned Tuesday in the Knik River. On Tuesday night at about 6:00, State Troopers received a report of a missing boater approximately 3 miles downstream from the Knik Glacier. Troopers responded to the...
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
