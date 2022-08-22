OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO