River Falls Journal
Council recap; fire chief sworn in
Steven Cash was sworn in as the new fire chief for the city of River Falls at the city council meeting on Aug. 23. Cash will replace interim Chief Tom Foley. Deputy City Clerk Kristi McKahan conducted the ceremony. Dressed in full uniform, Cash took the oath to protect and serve the community when holding his position.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Beautifully maintained historic house for sale in River Falls
This gorgeous 1905 home has been immaculately maintained. The next owners will love the huge front porch, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, and mechanicals and windows. Outside there is a lovely private back yard with a nice patio. There is nothing left to do on this property but enjoy.
spmetrowire.com
DNR Investigating fish kill In Isabelle Creek
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill. DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species...
Three-Week Closure Planned for I-90 Overpass Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area Interstate 90 overpass is set to close for three weeks starting Monday. Earlier this week MnDOT announced crews will begin repair work on the Hwy. 42/Olmsted County Rd. 7 overpass south of Eyota. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open, however traffic will not be allowed across the bridge during the work.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways
Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
agupdate.com
Finally truth – size doesn’t matter
OPINION During the past few years we’ve seen extreme activists in Polk and Burnett counties in Wisconsin advocating for the end of any large livestock agriculture. And in a recent article their real intensions were made clear. In an online publication one extremist states that a “small” farm is bringing litigation against the town of Laketown. The “small” farm being referred to has about 300 dairy cows. Yet if the small family farm was located in Trade Lake in Burnett County it would be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinance. In Laketown and Eureka in Polk County, they would only need a small expansion to be considered a large farm in their local large livestock ordinances.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
