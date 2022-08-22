ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

KIMA TV

DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
KIMA TV

Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
