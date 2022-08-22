Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Will Washington state follow California's lead in banning sales of new gas-powered cars?
SEATTLE — After California air regulators voted Thursday on a plan that effectively require all new cars sold within the state by 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will be "ready to adopt California's regs" as soon as December. In a social media post,...
KIMA TV
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
KIMA TV
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
KIMA TV
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
KIMA TV
Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
KIMA TV
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
