Lost and Found Grief Center brings a message of hope to the Ozarks. Here’s how you can help.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Lost and Found Grief Center is wanting you to use your art skills to bring a little hope to the Ozarks. Lost and Found is hosting “Chalk for Hope” throughout the month of August.

The online event aims to bring grief awareness by decorating your sidewalk, driveway, or parking lot with expressions of hope, healing, and love and posting it on social media.







Chalk for Hope entries from 2021

Prizes are yet to be announced, but to enter the contest post your artwork on social media and tag Lost & Found Grief Center. The contest ends Wednesday, August 24 at 12 pm. The winner will be announced on National Grief Awareness Day, August 30th.

