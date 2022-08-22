Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack
The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
KIMA TV
Checks being snatched from people's mailboxes in Yakima
In Yakima, people having their checks stolen is happening frequently. It's an issue that seems to be getting of worse. Thieves are seeing the red flag on mailboxes, and then stealing the check that's filled out to pay your bills. In fact, detectives say that there have been six reported...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
kpq.com
28-Year-Old Man Reportedly Shot in East Wenatchee
East Wenatchee police are reportedly investigating a shooting that left a man injured last evening at about 6:30. Officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of N. Georgia Avenue for a report of a man with heavy bleeding to his arm. The 28-year-old man did not tell...
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?
Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
nbcrightnow.com
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Update | 2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana deal went wrong
An 18-year-old and his 15-year-old half-brother were arrested.
KIMA TV
Police still trying to identify burned body in Wapato
WAPATO—It’s been days since police found a burned body next to a burned car in Wapato. Investigators are still trying to figure out who that victim is. Last Thursday, police found the man’s body partially burned next to a torched car on the 100 block of Progressive Road. Officials say it was a homicide.
nbcrightnow.com
Haystack burns in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
KIMA TV
Traffic laws still being enforced despite police shortage
The Yakima Police Department is dealing with a significant shortage in officers as they currently have 12 open positions. There simply aren't enough police to go around, and you could potentially wait longer when calling 911. "You may be the first person to call, but if your priority call is...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
ifiberone.com
Vehicular homicide charge filed against driver in 2021 fatal wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — A 22-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2021 head-on collision that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Mattawa resident Sergio N. Rodriguez Lopez is due in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12 after being charged earlier this month with vehicular homicide.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
KIMA TV
Yakima man accused of molesting young girl
YAKIMA -- A man has been arrested by the Yakima Police Department, accused of molesting a girl as young as 8-years-old. Police say they spoke to the girl who told them about the abuse. The man was identified as Bulmaro Alejandro Hernandez-Bravo. Hernandez-Bravo was arrested and booked into the Yakima...
