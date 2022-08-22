Read full article on original website
Jodi Bell
4d ago
I was so looking forward to this debate so I can laugh my butt off at H. Walker! LoL 🤣
Reply(15)
29
Shedrick Ford Jr
3d ago
Herschel Walker is not mentally stable to debate Senator Warnock, you got Republicans here in the state of Georgia will concur they all have said that he is not mentally there to debate Senator Warnock
Reply(1)
3
cmize3
4d ago
If you're one of the minority of Americans (26%) who believe the country is on the right track, by all means, vote to continue it.
Reply
3
Related
wgxa.tv
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
Family of Warner Robins man killed in Atlanta officer-involved shooting seeks answers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 100 days ago, Rogers Kyaruzi was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. His family in Warner Robins says they still haven’t gotten any new information on his case. The family of Rogers Kyaruzi says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told them...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
41nbc.com
Body found in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. A post on the department’s Facebook page said the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
WJCL
Jury selected: here's the breakdown of the jurors who will decide Marc Wilson's fate
STATESBORO, Ga. — A panel of 12 jurors and three alternates has been selected for the murder trial of Marc Wilson. Jury selection began Monday morning and continued for nearly 12 more hours Tuesday before the panel was set. The panel includes eight white males, four white females, two...
wtoc.com
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
Mercer professor expresses concerns about Biden's plan to cancel $10K in student loan debt for most borrowers
MACON, Ga. — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he's planning to cancel federal student loan debt for most borrowers. With this decision, millions of borrowers may be eligible for debt relief. "So take your student loans, wipe out $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year,” Mercer...
RELATED PEOPLE
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
41nbc.com
12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges after a joint operation investigation. The 12 suspects allegedly participated in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5...
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, Ga) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the murder of a woman Tuesday morning. Cynthia Wright, 43 years old, was shot and killed at the 1100 block of 5th street around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Cornell Thomas is wanted for Murder, Possession of Firearm During...
Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store
With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burke Co. woman wanted for questioning regarding exploitation of a disabled adult
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning regarding the exploitation of a disabled adult. 57-year-old Debbie S. Corley is believed to be in the Augusta or Hephzibah area. If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers may remain anonymous. Count on […]
WRDW-TV
Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
WANTED: Suspect sought in murder of Cynthia Wright
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to locate a Murder suspect; Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
wgac.com
Woman Shot and Killed at Downtown Distribution Center in Augusta
An Augusta woman was shot and killed early this morning in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 43-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident reportedly happened on the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution...
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 55