Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Carscoops
Mini Unveils Pokemon-Inspired Special Edition Of Concept Aceman For Gamescon 2022
Mini today announced that it has become the main sponsor of gamescon 2022 in Cologne, Germany, which runs from August 24 to 28. There, it will show off a special version of its latest electric concept vehicle. Through a special partnership with Pokémon, the Mini Concept Aceman will be a...
CARS・
Carscoops
Bentley Unveils The Dezervator, The Car Elevator For Its 61-Storey Building In Miami
Back in April 2021, Bentley announced that it would construct America’s tallest beachfront residential tower in Miami and that each residence would get an in-unit garage. Now it’s revealing how vehicles will actually get up the 749 ft (228 m) building. Dubbed the “Dezervator” in honor of Bentley‘s...
Comments / 0