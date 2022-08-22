Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?
Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
Internet Goes Wild for Yankee Fan That Used Hot Dog as a Beer Straw
He's the viral sensation of the week in New York, the Yankees fan who turned a hot dog into a meat straw. While sitting at Monday's Yankees/Mets game, a man altered the meat-tube so he could use it to drink his beer. The video soon went viral shortly after being posted.
Wild Disparity in Greater-Danbury Gas Prices from Nearly 5 Dollars to Well Under Four
This is the Mitchell Gas Station on Federal Road in Brookfield where the price of regular gas is now $3.89 per gallon. This is my gas station for a variety of reasons. They are open when I leave for work which is unusual because I get there between 3:45 am - 5 am each weekday. The other reason I became extremely loyal to them is their lottery ticket rule. You cannot scratch off your lotto tickets at the counter or in line.
Danbury War Memorial Car Show Makes Long Awaited Return Labor Day Weekend
The pandemic shut down everything, which of course includes car shows. Danbury's War Memorial Car Show held its inaugural event almost three years ago, so I think it's about time for a "2nd" Annual, don't you?. With things sort of getting back to normal, the Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck,...
Naugatuck Connecticut Horror Fest Is A Cut Above The Rest
Not a drop of blood ever appeared on film, but the thought and the images were still frightening. The original Halloween came out in 1978 and they didn't need to gross people out with a ton of blood and gore, it was pure fright from the mind of co-writer and director John Carpenter. An icon of the horror industry, a genre with a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase.
The Demolition of the Historic Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook New York
As I write this article about the abandoned Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook, NY, demolition work has begun to clear the ruins to make way for a park that will include a nearby restored community center, according to the Times Union. The last building to be taken down was...
1st Annual JJ Stacks And i95 Craft Beer Fest This Weekend In Brookfield
I think my first sip of beer came at a softball park somewhere in Southeast Kansas from my dad's golden Coors can. Truth be told it was a huge sip, the first of many, many, many sips. I don't drink beer anymore but I certainly know its appeal and popularity, especially craft beer.
NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars
"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Connecticut Car Thieves Take 7 Seconds And Tik Tok Car Theft Challenge
Is it me or is there a rising number of vehicle-related thievery going on out there in Connecticut? From stealing parts of the car like the catalytic converters to taking the whole dang thing, it seems like it's an epidemic of car criminals. First, let's start with the super-fast thieves...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Matt Knickerbocker Announces Departure from First Selectman’s Office in Bethel
Matt Knickerbocker has been the Bethel First Selectman for well over a decade, and now he's stepping aside to take a position in Wilton, CT. Knickerbocker spoke to our friend Al Robinson of Hat City Blog on Thursday morning (8/18/22). Robinson sent me audio of the 9 minute discussion right after he was finished so we can share it with the Ethan and Lou audience that morning. This is some of what he had to say:
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Northern Lights Could Be Visible Over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley
Geomagnetic storms occurring on the surface of the Sun could bring quite the light show above Wednesday night through Friday. While normally witnessed in the much higher latitudes closer to the poles, the Aurora Borealis can dip as far south as the center of the U.S. AccuWeather says that the latest storm emanating from the Sun could be strong enough tor the Northern lights to be seen over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley.
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
