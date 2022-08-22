ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

i95 ROCK

Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?

Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington

Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year

I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Wild Disparity in Greater-Danbury Gas Prices from Nearly 5 Dollars to Well Under Four

This is the Mitchell Gas Station on Federal Road in Brookfield where the price of regular gas is now $3.89 per gallon. This is my gas station for a variety of reasons. They are open when I leave for work which is unusual because I get there between 3:45 am - 5 am each weekday. The other reason I became extremely loyal to them is their lottery ticket rule. You cannot scratch off your lotto tickets at the counter or in line.
BROOKFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Naugatuck Connecticut Horror Fest Is A Cut Above The Rest

Not a drop of blood ever appeared on film, but the thought and the images were still frightening. The original Halloween came out in 1978 and they didn't need to gross people out with a ton of blood and gore, it was pure fright from the mind of co-writer and director John Carpenter. An icon of the horror industry, a genre with a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase.
NAUGATUCK, CT
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury

The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Matt Knickerbocker Announces Departure from First Selectman’s Office in Bethel

Matt Knickerbocker has been the Bethel First Selectman for well over a decade, and now he's stepping aside to take a position in Wilton, CT. Knickerbocker spoke to our friend Al Robinson of Hat City Blog on Thursday morning (8/18/22). Robinson sent me audio of the 9 minute discussion right after he was finished so we can share it with the Ethan and Lou audience that morning. This is some of what he had to say:
BETHEL, CT
i95 ROCK

Northern Lights Could Be Visible Over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley

Geomagnetic storms occurring on the surface of the Sun could bring quite the light show above Wednesday night through Friday. While normally witnessed in the much higher latitudes closer to the poles, the Aurora Borealis can dip as far south as the center of the U.S. AccuWeather says that the latest storm emanating from the Sun could be strong enough tor the Northern lights to be seen over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D

MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

