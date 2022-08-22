ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Florida First-Time Homebuyer Programs

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Florida, you don’t have to bear all the financial burden on your own. With the help of a few choice mortgage programs, there are ways you can ease the stress and costs of buying a home. First-time Homebuyer Programs for Florida Residents.
FLORIDA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair

Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Helmets Protect Young Lacrosse Players, Study Finds

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A rule requiring high school girls who play lacrosse to wear protective headgear is paying big dividends in Florida. Their risk of concussion is lower than that of players in states without such a mandate, a new study reports. Most states let players decide whether or not to wear protective helmets.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy