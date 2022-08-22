Bitcoin miners have been having one of the worst go at it since the price decline of BTC. They have had to watch their revenues plummet to yearly lows after having an incredible year in 2021. In light of this, bitcoin miners have to look at ways to cut down costs as much as possible. The most obvious way that they can reduce costs is by cutting down their electricity costs, which is one of the major expenses for a miner.

