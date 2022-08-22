Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022. Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.

