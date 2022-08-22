Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
BGSU hockey adds three senior transfers
The Bowling Green State University hockey program has announced the addition of three senior transfers to the 2022-23 roster. Forward Chase Gresock and defensemen Hunter Lellig and Zach Vinnell will join the Falcons this fall. Gresock will utilize his extra year of eligibility after spending three seasons with Merrimack and...
Nationally ranked Falcons to open in Chicago
The No. 25 Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team will open the 2022 season with a pair of matches in Chicago this weekend. Coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons will face DePaul University on Friday with first touch set for 4 p.m. ET at Wish Field. Then, BGSU...
Katelyn Meyer closes in on record book
The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will open the 2022 campaign at the Tennessee Classic before returning home to the Stroh Center for the Falcon Invitational, beginning Sept. 1. The Falcons enter the 2022 season with a roster of 16 players, including three newcomers. In Tennessee, BGSU will face...
Falcons Bethea, Gardner team up to tie Cincinnati, 1-1
To defeat Cincinnati Thursday, Bowling Green State University women’s soccer knew they had to get past the Bearcats’ 5-foot-11 senior defender Ashley Barron. Bring on BGSU 5-1 junior forward Lacee Bethea, who fired two shots at the Bearcat defense and had the game-tying assist leading to a goal by BGSU 5-4 freshman forward Brynn Gardner.
Haver earns MAC’s Bob James Memorial Award
Bowling Green State University diver Malika Haver has earned one of the most prestigious individual awards given out by the Mid-American Conference. Haver has been named the 2022 female recipient of the MAC’s Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award. In its 34th year, the Bob James Memorial Scholarship Award recognizes...
BGSU fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger
Bowling Green State University wanted to make a leadership transition in athletics. Today, BGSU announced that its 14th Director of Athletics, BGSU alum Bob Moosbrugger, was being let go. A 1994 graduate of BGSU, Moosbrugger returned to Bowling Green in 2016 following a tenure as the deputy director of athletics...
Falcons host Cincinnati at Cochrane Stadium tonight
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team is home for the second consecutive tonight, taking on Cincinnati. BGSU coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, will take on the Bearcats at 5 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium. BGSU opened the season with a 2-0...
Eastwood’s four-headed backfield runs over Bobcats, 28-0
PEMBERVILLE — At Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday, Bowling Green knew what was coming. It was just a matter of stopping it. Out of its wing-T offense, Eastwood (2-0) ran the ball 50 times for 328 yards on their way to a 28-0 non-conference victory over the Bobcats (1-1) at Freedom Field.
Christian Sims Named to the Senior Bowl Watch List
Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. The Senior Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game played in early February in Mobile, Ala. Sims (Norcross, Ga.) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with...
VIDEO: Maas makes soccer and football work for BG
Bowling Green senior soccer player and football place kicker Sydney Maas would like nothing more than kicking a game-winning field goal under the Friday night lights. In the season opener at Bobcat Stadium, BG defeated Lake, 35-0, so Maas got five opportunities for point after touchdown conversion kicks. Maas converted...
Place kicker Sydney Maas big hit with BG
Bowling Green senior soccer player and football place kicker Sydney Maas would like nothing more than kicking a game-winning field goal under the Friday night lights. In the season opener at Bobcat Stadium, BG defeated Lake, 35-0, so Maas got five opportunities for point after touchdown conversion kicks. Maas converted...
Rossford girls golf team defeats Evergreen
PERRYSBURG — Rossford girls golf defeated Evergreen, 233-246, Monday at Crosswinds Golf Club. For the Bulldogs, Haley Hogan shot 47, Jadyn Durfey shot 57, Alex Spears shot 59, and Stacie Vliet shot 60. For the Vikings, Ashlyn Luttrell shot 58, Brooklyn Glecker shot 59, Katie Hoffman shot 64, and...
BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
Not a done Deal: Perrysburg golfer gets better and better
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a school record — and course record — 62 at Thunderbird South Golf Course during the Yellow Jackets’ third tournament of the year, the Edison Invitational. This tops her school record setting performance from last season when she fired...
Christopher DiBenedetto
Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022. Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.
Local Special Olympians share experiences
Three local athletes competed at the 2022 Special Olympic Games and two came home with medals. Kimberly Paxton of Perrysburg led the Ohio contingent into the stadium during the opening ceremonies. Her unified volleyball team took bronze. Paxton and Anne Schooley, who competed in swimming, attended the Aug. 15 Wood...
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glenn’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
Donna Jean Plotner
Donna Jean Plotner, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 24, 2022 after a long-battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Donna was born in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. and Edith I. (Apel) Mossbarger. She married Lyman E. “Bud” Plotner on August 25, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.
Noval Lena Brunsman
Noval Lena Brunsman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Connersville, Indiana on October 16, 1943 to Earl and Florence Poe. When Noval was 5 years old, Earl married Laura Yohe, and the two families joined together to become one. Then two more children were born, six boys and six girls. Growing up as a large family meant all learned much about sharing responsibilities and getting along with others, learning to appreciate the smallest blessings.
