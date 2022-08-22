An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Aug. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested. The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO