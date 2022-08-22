Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls man reportedly tried to break into woman's car with knife
An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Aug. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested. The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader...
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Police: Man arrested after attacking officers outside local bar
IDAHO FALLS — A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip. The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officers found a group of men fighting and told them to stop and leave the area. Most of...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly stealing, cashing checks from former employer
POCATELLO — A man who is accused of stealing checks from a former employer and cashing them has been charged with four felonies. Casey Gene Blessinger, 30, faces a burglary charge as well as two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, court records show. Pocatello police...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after giving birth to baby allegedly addicted to opiates
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby suffering from what hospital records called “significant withdrawal symptoms” has been charged with a felony. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, faces a charge of injury to a child, according to court records. Pocatello police were informed by a...
Pocatello police install new evidence storage
The Pocatello Police Department has found a solution to its growing evidence problem. The post Pocatello police install new evidence storage appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County
REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in after 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
eastidahonews.com
Family remembers former sheriff who’s being honored with complex in his name
RIGBY – The Law Enforcement complex at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Rigby will soon bear the name of a former sheriff. The community is invited to the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the Howard Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex on Sept. 16. Shaffer, who served as sheriff from 1950 to 1972, was the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a boy caught on camera cleaning up a porta potty and trash during storm
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. A few days ago we received a message about a 12-year-old who was picking up trash at Thunder Ridge...
eastidahonews.com
Family organizing Motocross event in honor of local girl’s sudden death
DUBOIS – After the sudden death of their 10-year-old girl, Brock and Kodi Egan are hosting a benefit at the Dubois Rodeo grounds in her memory this weekend. Kylee Egan passed away August 3 from a veinous stroke (a blood clot in the brain) after spending 20 days at Primary Children’s Hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Nancy Wagstaff
Nancy Wagstaff, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Murrieta, California. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., September 3, 2022, at Falls View Cemetery, 2938 McKinley Rd. American Falls, Idaho under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
