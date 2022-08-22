ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football Week 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night’s action of the high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded.  This week served as week one of the season and it included great plays throughout the region.  The most notable plays of week one included a 57-yard touchdown run from Del Oro’s Kai Acia in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy