Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today
Amazon plans to utilize hydrogen as a fuel source to meet its decarbonization goals. Nikola expects to deliver up to 500 of its battery electric heavy trucks this year. Production of the hydrogen fuel cell version is slated to begin late in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?
Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Is This Cannabis Stock Going Up in Flames?
Concern over legalization has put pressure on this marijuana-focused REIT. One of its largest tenants recently missed rent, putting its future and financial strength into question. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?
Coinbase opened meaningfully higher today before giving up most of its gains this afternoon. This price action follows some interesting commentary from CEO Brian Armstrong, which the market seems to still be digesting. Uncertainty tied to regulation, oversight, and potential fee compression have outweighed cost-cutting plans and engagement with regulators...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
Here Are 3 Reasons Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Buy
Mastercard generated high net revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to more than double in the next five years. The stock's valuation isn't excessive for its quality and high growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
5 Red Flags for Nvidia's Future
Its sales of gaming GPUs have sputtered out, its margins are declining, and it expects an even steeper decline in Q3. Nvidia faces a cyclical slowdown, but its stock still trades at an inexplicable premium to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM 5.60%) Q2...
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO -3.03%) Q4 2022...
Comments / 0