D.C. detectives identify alleged gunman wanted in Aryeh Wolf murder

Detectives in Washington D.C. are in search of a gunman who they say murdered a Baltimore man earlier this month.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was found August 10 suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

D.C. Metropolitan Police initially released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect, offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying and convicting him.

On Monday they said the man in the photo is 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He remains on the run.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Avery Miler





Wolf is from Baltimore. He was in D.C. working, installing solar panels, when he was murdered.

There is still no word on a motive in the case.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

