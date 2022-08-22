ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. detectives identify alleged gunman wanted in Aryeh Wolf murder

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFegc_0hQpGuaT00

Detectives in Washington D.C. are in search of a gunman who they say murdered a Baltimore man earlier this month.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was found August 10 suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

D.C. Metropolitan Police initially released surveillance photos of the alleged suspect, offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying and convicting him.

RELATED : Baltimore man murdered in Washington D.C., $25K reward for information leading to killer

On Monday they said the man in the photo is 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He remains on the run.

D.C. Metropolitan Police
Avery Miler

Wolf is from Baltimore. He was in D.C. working, installing solar panels, when he was murdered.

There is still no word on a motive in the case.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Comments / 5

Guest
4d ago

Find him. Charge him. Prosecute him. Convict him. Lock him under the jail. Senseless crime.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Call Place#D C Metropolitan Police#Miler
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
850wftl.com

2 dead 3 injured in shooting

WASHINGTON, DC– — Two people are dead and three others have been injured in a ‘drug-related’ shooting authorities in northwest Washington, D.C. are reporting. The shooting occurred Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. EDT. at North Capitol Street. Officials say the driver of dark colored SUV stopped just...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co. identified

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy