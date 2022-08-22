'Bloodline Detectives' Host Nancy Grace on Tackling Cold Cases With Familial DNA
"Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace" is a new true crime series, available on multiple stream services including YouTube and Peacock, that dives into the behind-the-scenes of using genetics and genealogy to solve years-old murder investigations. Former prosecutor and TV host Nancy Grace joined Cheddar News to talk about what viewers can expect from the show. "When you get the answer to the mystery even decades later, you can finally begin to heal," she said.
Comments / 6