ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Dogs getting sick with parvo-like virus in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BH4tp_0hQpGrwI00

An unidentified virus has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan over the past month.

Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, the illness first appeared in Otsego County in northern Michigan, but has spread further north, animal experts in the state say.

Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies, according to the Baker Institute for Animal Health . The disease, often fatal, most often strikes in pups between 6 and 20 weeks old, but older animals are sometimes also affected.

"The state is in a panic right now," Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks told the Clare County Cleaver .

The new unidentified virus is suspected to have come from Louisiana. It kills dogs within days of symptoms, Hicks told the outlet.

How many dogs died? What symptoms did they have?

More than 30 dogs had died of the disease in Clare County alone as of Thursday, Hicks said. It's not yet known how the virus spreads.

"It is a virus much like parvo, possibly a different strain" said Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Shelter in Gaylord, Michigan, about 50 miles south of Mackinaw City.

Symptoms, she said, include bloody diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy.

Why does my dog tilt its head?: Trying to understand your pet's nonverbal communication.

What human foods can dogs eat?: Here's some of what is and isn't safe for your pet to consume.

What dogs are affected by the virus?

The virus affects puppies and older dogs, and when the animals are tested by veterinarians, the initial test for parvo is negative, FitzGerald told USA TODAY.

Usually, the dogs die within three to five days.

As of Monday, FitzGerald said, no dogs at the Otsego County shelter, 70 miles north of Clare County, had contracted the virus.

Most of the dogs who have contracted the illness have been under the age of 2, the Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook, and some of the dogs were vaccinated.

Zion park disappearance: Arizona woman still missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park, authorities say

Football tailgating costs: Tailgating costs are up 'substantially' this year as travel, food costs are hit by inflation

FitzGerald said some of the dogs have been sent to The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy.

"The necropsy does show parvo," she said. "The State vets office is hoping to learn more and come up with a defense as we get more specimens (either necropsies or fecal matter)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybu6v_0hQpGrwI00
Canine parvovirus, also known as parvo, is one of the most fatal viruses a dog can contract. Provided photo

The shelter has been in close contact with veterinarians in Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona and Indian River trying to find a solution, but there is currently no cure.

Jane Sykes, professor of medicine and epidemiology at University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said that as of Monday she had not heard of any similar cases in California.

"However, there are outbreaks like this that occur periodically," Sykes told USA TODAY. "Sometimes it is a new pathogen, sometimes a combination of pathogens together with stressors in shelter environments, sometimes it can relate to diagnostic test problems, or problems with vaccination protocols."

Do dogs have nightmares?: Your canine’s dream state, explained.

Why do dogs lick you?: Explaining why your pet does it and when it might be too much.

How to keep your dog safe from a parvolike virus

In an effort to avoid the virus, FitzGerald said pet owners should get their pets vaccinated.

"If you don’t know if your dog is properly vaccinated or you don’t know what properly vaccinated is, contact a veterinarian," FitzGerald said.

She also recommended keeping pets away from other dogs or areas where a lot of dogs have been, including dog parks.

Contributing: Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dogs getting sick with parvo-like virus in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days

Comments / 3

magichalo1
4d ago

This would be a good time to keep your dogs at home. inside fenced area. Parvo like symptoms could also mean this virus is passed like Parvo also. Meaning on people's shoes, clothing and hands. So at this time don't let strangers or someone who has a sick dog enter your home. If your at a Vet's office it is always not good to let people touch your dog. There are germs there, sick dogs are brought there. Hold your dog on your lap or keep in carrier. People have there sick pets germs on their shoes and hands. Keep your Pet safe.

Reply
3
Related
Detroit Metro Times

The mystery behind a rash of dog deaths in central and northern Michigan has been solved

State authorities have identified the mysterious illness that has killed dozens of dogs in central and northern Michigan. The dogs were infected with parvovirus, a highly contagious, life-threatening viral disease that commonly causes gastrointestinal illness in puppies, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The illness baffled...
MICHIGAN STATE
Complex

Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan

Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mysterious illness infecting dogs in Michigan

A mysterious illness is infecting dogs in Michigan and some cases appear to be deadly. It is a parvovirus-like illness, causing vomiting and bloody stools.Parvovirus is highly contagious for dogs and is common in Michigan. A vaccine is available, and the virus is not contagious to other animals or people.Otsego County has seen more than 30 deaths from the illness, Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Control and shelter told CBS News. Clare County has had at least 10 deaths, and Ostego County has had about 10, but Fitzgerald said there could be more.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Gaylord, MI
County
Clare County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
City
Grayling, MI
Otsego County, MI
Lifestyle
County
Otsego County, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Clare County, MI
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Otsego County, MI
Health
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan

State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Northern Michigan#Animal Control#Veterinary Medicine#Parvo
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
UpNorthLive.com

Road work: Paving nine miles of road with rubber

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Using rubber to coat roads. It’s an old process but new to some northern Michigan counties. The Otsego County Road Commission is paving approximately nine miles of West Otsego Lake Road, Krys Road and Fowler Lake Road with rubber modified chip seal. The process...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
DogTime

Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus

Several dogs in northern Michigan have died because of a mysterious parvovirus-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted on Facebook that the dogs, most of whom were under two years old, had symptoms consistent with parvovirus. However, when veterinarians tested the dogs for parvo, the tests came back negative. “Most […] The post Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus appeared first on DogTime.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Teens who went missing from Newaygo County found

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Police say two teens who were reported missing on Sunday afternoon have been found. Ariah Hebrank, 13, and Trenton Garcia, 14, were found at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, according to an update from the Fremont Police Department. The two teens were reported as...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

One Man Left Dead After Hit-and-Run in Antrim County

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post is asking for help in finding the driver who left one man dead, following a hit-and-run on Friday night. 29-year old Austin Greenman from Mancelona was found lying in the roadway on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes campground. Authorities believe the vehicle may...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy