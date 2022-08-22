ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'Digilantism,' 'hackbacks' and mutual aid are used by online activists to fight trolls

By Sandra Jeppesen, Professor of Media, Film, and Communications, Lakehead University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAzcd_0hQpGnec00
The Black Lives Matter movement began as a hashtag started by Black women in the United States, and grew into a global protest. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

On Aug. 5, 2022, digital trans activist Clara Sorrenti found herself arrested at gunpoint at her home in London, Ont. Anti-trans trolls had falsely reported she had killed her mother and was planning a shooting at city hall.

Sorrenti had been swatted.

Swatting involves calling 911 to falsely report a high-risk emergency at their victim’s home, triggering deployment of a SWAT team. In some swatting cases, victims have died at the hands of police .

Sorrenti’s experience is consistent with my findings in long-term research with intersectional global media activists .

She is a new type of intersectional digital activist. These activists work on intersectional issues, drawing connections between systems of oppression including race, gender, sexuality, and so on. And a great deal of their activism takes place online.

Digital campaigns such as #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter have been successful partially because young women , Black people and LGBTQ+ are the power users of social media — they are online more often and particularly adept at using social networks.

But despite successes in social justice campaigns, intersectional activists are increasingly at risk — both online and off.

The emotional tax

The online trolling and offline swatting of Sorrenti illustrate how intersectional activists face an emotional tax emotional stress over and above everyday norms — mostly from dealing with violent attacks by online trolls .

Intersectional activists are also doxxed at higher rates, meaning personal information is dumped online , such as their address, phone number or workplace. Sorrenti’s swatting is a textbook example — there are ongoing emotional impacts of her doxxing, including confronting transphobic police behaviours such as using her deadname ( the name used before transitioning ) and incorrect gender.

Global News reports on the swatting of activist Clara Sorrenti, who was arrested at gunpoint.

Bias in the technology

A deeper problem is that internet users are not all treated equally by the internet’s technical codes .

Research has repeatedly demonstrated that algorithms — the computer codes that program the internet — are biased .

Algorithms and the big data that drives them are often racist , gendered or transphobic .

Made invisible

One type of algorithmic bias is shadowbanning, which happens when a platform limits the visibility of specific users without outright banning them. Activists have noted that social media content about intersectional issues is often shadowbanned.

For example, on May 5, 2021 — Red Dress Day in Canada — almost all posts on Instagram related to missing and murdered Indigenous women disappeared . Instagram claimed it was a “technical issue,” whereas users claimed it was a shadowbanning of intersectional female, Indigenous activist content. But shadowbanning is often difficult to prove .

There is also evidence that the popular video-hosting platform TikTok has shadowbanned intersectional LGBTQ+, disability, size activism and anti-racist content .

Algorithmic bias and shadowbanning of marginalized users can make intersectional activists feel invisible, with their posts facing challenges to achieve the virality crucial to activist campaigns.

Response strategies

One tactic activists have used to address intersectionality online is to create a “breakaway hashtag.” The #MeToo movement is a powerful example of hashtag activism that drew global attention to sexual harassment and abuse. However, for Egyptian-American writer Mona Eltahawy , #MeToo did not feel like the right space for her as a Muslim woman. She created #MosqueMeToo to draw attention to sexual assault in the Muslim community , focusing on the intersectional context of gender, Islamophobia and racism.

Breakaway hashtags like #MosqueMeToo add intersectional dimensions to the premise of a mainstream hashtag, both relying on the original hashtag’s virality and challenging its limitations.

Digilante justice

Young feminist women who are trolled online use the tactic of “ digilante justice ,” or “digilantism,” which involves using digital means to fight for justice, in this case against trolls. They learn how to hack social media platforms to reveal the identities of trolls and confront them in real life . Activists have also excluded trolls from their personal social networks through “hackback” tactics, which are hacker tactics used against hackers.

In another example, feminist game developer Randi Harper was intensely trolled by misogynists in an incident known as GamerGate . In response, Harper developed Good Game Auto Blocker (ggautoblocker) that blocks users who follow misogynist Twitter accounts, the digital equivalent of walking out of a room when someone spews hateful speech.

Digital solidarity

Digital activists understand that social media platforms are designed for the capitalist exploitation of content and data produced by everyday users. Countering this, intersectional hacktivists (hacker activists) have designed technologies for solidarity rather than exploitation.

For example, activists in Athens designed an app to share text message costs so media activists within a group would not have to foot the whole bill. The program itself was designed with sharing in mind, illustrating that technologies do not have to be exploitative.

Intersectional activists aim to empower both givers and receivers of support, acknowledging that all citizens play both roles, sometimes needing support and other times contributing it. This is sometimes called mutual aid.

Digital mutual aid can take place through mentorship and skillshare workshops that might teach new marginalized activists how to code computers, promote social media posts, produce radio shows or write media releases. Workshops are conducted by individuals sharing some aspect of their identities with participants to create a safer space through a shared experience of lived oppression.

Digital solidarity and mutual aid are important strategies of support and care that can work toward countering the negative emotional tax of being trolled, doxxed, shadowbanned or subjected to algorithmic bias.

More work to be done

Beyond intersectional digital activism, more work needs to be done by the tech industry, police services and broader social movements to eliminate the colonialism, racism, sexism and transphobia of online interactions and the devastating offline impacts they can have in people’s everyday lives.

This work is important to a well-functioning, inclusive and diverse democracy, as it aims to ensure that online participation is available equally — and safely — to all citizens.

Sandra Jeppesen receives funding from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

We need a better understanding of race, 'status' and indigeneity in Canada

Queen’s University recently released its highly anticipated report after a year-long exploration into the institution’s approaches to indigeneity. The report came about after a call was made by hundreds of Indigenous academics and community members following the news that several white settler faculty claiming indigeneity were, in fact, “pretendians.” The report offers several recommendations that touch on everything from verification processes to developing a more robust Indigenous Studies program. While some Indigenous academics and community members welcomed the report, others suggested it relies too heavily on “colonial, imposed cards” and the concept of “Indian status.” This critique based on cards and...
INDIA
TheConversationCanada

University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights

“I did not consider a career as a university professor or a position in academic leadership because I have never been taught by someone who looked like me!” A graduate student shared this comment with me in 2016. Reflecting on my academic journey towards becoming a clinical assistant professor in occupational therapy at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, I realized we had something in common with each other — and with many BIPOC people at large universities. Our conversation about the lack of BIPOC role models in higher education is now the impetus of my doctoral research. In the Doctor...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mona Eltahawy
TheConversationCanada

Canada must grant permanent immigration status to undocumented residents

In the December 2021 mandate letter to the newly appointed Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Liberal government tasked him with exploring “ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers who are contributing to Canadian communities.” Sean Fraser has since said he’s working on designing a regularization program that can help address this issue. In May, MPs passed motion M-44 urging the government to design a plan to provide permanent residency to temporary foreign workers. If planned and executed correctly, these programs could be a historic opportunity to improve the lives of up to 1.7 million people who live in...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online

Virtual health care was adopted more widely during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people accessing health-care providers remotely. However, easy and convenient access to technology means some people may choose to bypass health care and consult Dr. Google directly, with online self-diagnosis. Here is a common scenario: picture someone sitting at home, when suddenly their head starts pounding, their eyes start to itch and their heart rate rises. They reach for their phone or laptop to quickly Google what can possibly be wrong. It’s possible that the search results could offer accurate answers about the cause of the person’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's shadow pandemic: Femicide

The London Police Services Board in Ontario is preparing a request urging the federal government to add femicide and its definition to the Criminal Code of Canada. Joined by several other organizations and individuals, they are calling on the federal government to recognize femicide as a distinct crime in which women and girls are killed because they are women and girls. These calls align with the larger global movement seen in numerous countries, especially in Latin America, to amend criminal codes or implement special legislation to deal with femicide and its prevention. These efforts and work by the United...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

How some children prospered in pandemic online learning

For parents, children and teachers, one of the most striking memories of the pandemic will be the sudden transition to online learning. Many educators, parents and children struggled with online education when schools were closed, and were relieved when classroom instruction resumed. While media often seemed to report on negative aspects of online schooling, this was not a universal experience. In my education research with international colleagues about socially innovative interventions to foster and advance young children’s inclusion and agency in society during the pandemic, we worked with teachers as they implemented research insights about teaching practices that support listening to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Trolling#Black People#Hackers#Trolls#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Digital
TheConversationCanada

The survival of the endangered monarch butterfly depends on conservation beyond borders

The iconic North American monarch butterfly Danaus plexippus plexippus was recently listed in the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species, signalling that its ongoing decline could lead to extinction. The compounding effects of habitat degradation, insufficient food and water and climate change have led to these dwindling numbers. This tiny, almost weightless, butterfly can travel thousands of kilometres across natural and human-made borders with ease. It can survive harsh weather during its long-distance flights across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. And it has developed, over millennia, these movements in a delicate relationship with its milkweed host plant. Despite their remarkable...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers

In Sept. 2020, The Guardian published an opinion piece written by a program. The artificial intelligence, called GPT-3, is a large language model developed by OpenAI, and it posed a bold question in the headline of its machine-generated text: “A robot wrote this entire article. Are you scared yet, human?” Indeed, it is a scary time to be a professional writer. Earlier in 2020, Microsoft laid off journalists to replace them with a writing AI. And as AI language models get increasingly better, researchers are claiming that soon, AI-generated text will be indistinguishable from that written by a person. Our research...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s international disaster responders have skills and experience that could be deployed in emergencies here at home

Responding to international emergencies following natural disasters gives health-care workers knowledge and skills that are crucial in a crisis. They are uniquely prepared for the unpredictable conditions that follow disasters. In Haiti after the disastrous 2010 earthquake, I was working as a physician with a medical team from the International Federation of the Red Cross. When a young woman joined us for hospital rounds one day, I noticed her Canadian accent. Afterwards, I asked her who she was. She was a medical student from Saskatchewan who had decided simply to show up and help. She’d flown to the Dominican Republic and hitchhiked...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Pope Francis's visit to Canada was full of tensions — both from what was said and what wasn’t

Reactions to Pope Francis’s apology in Canada for harm perpetrated by members of the Catholic Church on children at Indian Residential Schools were far from unanimous. While some have acknowledged the apology was genuine and deeply felt, there was tension and a mix of welcome reception and protest. Evelyn Korkmaz, a survivor of St. Anne’s Indian Residential School in Ontario, expressed the tension well: “I had my ups and downs, my hurrays, my disappointments… my wanting more and not getting it. I’ve waited 50 years for this apology and finally today I heard it… Part of me is rejoiced, part of me...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheConversationCanada

It's hard to challenge someone's false beliefs because their ideas come from social networks, not facts

Most people think they acquire their beliefs using a high standard of objectivity. But recent arguments between people about issues like trans rights, vaccinations or Roe v. Wade point to a different reality. Consider the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. There is plenty of evidence to show that widely accessible abortions lead to safer outcomes for children and people who can become pregnant. Moreover, data suggests abortion bans are ineffective, harmful and dangerous. A commitment to life, then, should favour comprehensive health care for those who can become pregnant — including abortions. It seems like there is a...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples

The two largest agencies responsible for the language we use to discover books in libraries in North America — the Library of Congress in the United States, and Library and Archives Canada — are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples. Recently, the Library of Congress announced that by September 2022 a project would be underway to revise terms that refer to Indigenous Peoples. Beginning in 2019, Library and Archives Canada made changes within Canadian subject headings, starting with replacing outdated terminology with “Indigenous peoples” and “First Nations,” and adding terms that specify Métis and other specific...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China

Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
CHINA
TheConversationCanada

Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious

Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people’s mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations. According to a landmark survey on eco-anxiety, 68 per cent of adults reported experiencing “at least...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How Québec's Bill 21 could be vanquished by a rarely used Charter provision

This November, the Québec Court of Appeal will hear an appeal of Hak v. Attorney General of Québec on the constitutionality of Bill 21, which prohibits public service workers from wearing religious symbols. Read more: In Québec, Christian liberalism becomes the religious authority The trial decision upheld the law in most respects, except for its impact on the management of the province’s minority-language school boards. Despite the harsh effects of the law — primarily on Muslim women like Grade 3...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

A former whistleblower explains the dangers of Canada's feeble whistleblowing laws

Canada has had whistleblowing laws since 2007, when the federal government’s Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) came into force. All provinces have followed suit, most adopting modified versions of the PSDPA. But there is no evidence that any of these laws work. A recent study by the International Bar Association’s legal policy and research unit ranked the PSDPA as one of the worst in the world. The private sector has no law at all. As a former Canadian Forces naval officer and government manager who blew the whistle at Transport Canada in 2006 about marine safety regulations, I know...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy