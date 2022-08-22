ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry deputies searching for woman wanted for animal cruelty

 4 days ago
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a woman wanted for animal cruelty.

Stacey Comeaux is wanted on a warrant for animal cruelty.

The investigation began last week, when deputies were called to a veterinary clinic.

They spoke with a pet rescuer who had been tagged on social media about an animal left to die in the yard of an Aymond Road home near Port Barre.

Deputies say the rescuer contacted the property owner, who stated that the home at that address was occupied by rental tenant, Stacey Comeaux. The pet rescuer arrived at the property and located a red / rust colored Doberman Pinscher at the rear of the property. The dog was leashed and lying in a shallow hole in a bush. The dog was still alive; however, it was covered in fleas, ants and maggots. The dog could not walk, keep its head up and the ribs were visible through the skin. The rescuer then contacted St. Landry Parish Animal Control and transported the dog to the veterinary clinic for immediate medical care.

The animal succumbed to its illness at the veterinary clinic later the same afternoon, deputies say.

On Friday, deputies got in touch with Comeaux, who told them she was out of state and wouldn't be back until Saturday. She was told to let deputies know when she got back home, but they haven't been able to locate her and so a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information about the location of Stacey Comeaux is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s 337-948-6516. All callers remain can remain anonymous upon request and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

