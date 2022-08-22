ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Unroe family reunites at the fair

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – For the first time ever, these five cousins attended the State Fair of West Virginia together.

Tysen, Kinsley and Wyatt Unroe are the children of Wesley and Courtney Unroe. Wesley Unroe is currently deployed with the US Army in Africa.

Brinley and Emeri Unroe are the children of Eric Unroe, and all grandchildren of Eddie and Charlotte Unroe, previously of White Sulphur Springs.

