Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
zycrypto.com
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
zycrypto.com
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
zycrypto.com
Be a Part of Creative Cryptocurrency Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Ethereum
Everyone is seeking a means of making money, especially in this world of networking and creativity. Blockchain technology paves the way for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms to serve as a means of passive income for users. The creativity of these networks sets them apart because they appeal to a younger generation of users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Ethereum are three cryptocurrencies that offer a variety of opportunities.
RELATED PEOPLE
zycrypto.com
Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is Returning With Twin Conferences in 2022
In 2022, the Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, will return with a pair of conferences. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, the Israel Cryptocurrency Conference (ICC) will return to Tel Aviv in September for a web3 developers conference, followed by the main Israel Cryptocurrency Conference in December.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Startup Lyra Launches Its Crypto Payment Service Platform
Lyra, a cryptocurrency startup that aims to bring exclusive crypto spending to millions of merchants, has announced the launch of its new platform. The platform is set to bring a new development to the crypto space via its innovative platform. Lyra Provides Virtual Visa cards on Demand to Crypto Users.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase
The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
zycrypto.com
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities
Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space. The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens...
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
zycrypto.com
‘We Expect The Crypto Bear Cycle To Last For 12-16 Months’ — Coinbase CEO Armstrong
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong foresees the ongoing crypto winter crossing over into 2023 as fears of a further meltdown by markets across the board surge. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the crypto billionaire revealed that he expected cryptocurrency prices to stay suppressed for a little longer before the market can make a turnaround. “We all hope it will be 12-18 months and nice recovery, but you obviously have to plan for being longer than that and so that’s how we think about it,” said Armstrong.
zycrypto.com
Phemex: The Best Crypto Exchange for Learning and Earning
There are many things to learn in the vast cryptoverse. Because there are so many various concepts and ideas, it can seem like an overwhelming task to comprehend every aspect of the market. Even though it is impossible to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, making an effort to learn as much as possible determines whether your foray into the world of cryptocurrencies is successful or fraught with challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
zycrypto.com
Cardano and Polygon Termed As “More Secure Than Solana” By Market Pundits
Security is an important aspect of a blockchain. In the development of a blockchain network, the network’s security is a significant requisite for its success and mainstream adoption. Consequently, all networks in the crypto space promise a level of security to attract users, including the self-acclaimed ‘ethereum killers’. However,...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens
Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash
The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
zycrypto.com
Recovery in Sight as BTC Stays Above Realized Price
Following the intense pull exerted by the bears in the past months, especially in June, the crypto markets have struggled to recover some of the losses incurred, with a series of periodic relief rallies staged in July. Following the recent consolidation of the past week, BTC is finally trading above the realized price again, indicating bullish signs.
zycrypto.com
EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says
EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
zycrypto.com
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 22, 2022
The LBank Exchange’s weekly report overviews the intriguing new listings from this week and those from the previous week. This report provides users with additional information to better understand these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: 3ULL. Listing date: 24th August. Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/. About:. Our goal...
Comments / 0