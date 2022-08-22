Read full article on original website
Steven Towne
Funeral services for Steven Towne will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00am and a luncheon will follow at noon at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
William “Bill” Bryant
Memorial services for William “Bill” Bryant, 89, of Indianola, will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church, prior to service. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery, Emmetsburg, IA. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in his name. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Leroy Nolin
Memorial services for Roger Leroy Nolin, age 70 of Monroe, will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends following the burial at Fairview Cemetery back at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church or the Mission Cancer Center in Newton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com. Coburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
London Grace Rozendaal
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27th for London Grace Rozendaal, ten month old daughter of Zachary and Jennafer Rozendaal. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm, Friday at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella, with family present. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Johnson
Services for Steve Johnson, age 80 will be at 11:00am Tuesday, August 30th at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:00.
Pella Historical Society Preparing for Fall Transition
As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Pella Christian Girls Cross Country 4th, Boys Tied for 5th at Marshalltown
The Pella Christian cross country teams kicked off the fall sports season on Eagle Lane Thursday night at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invite. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home a fourth-place finish from the meet, while the boys team tied for fifth place. Coming off of an individual State...
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
Drought Advice from ISU for Farmers
Drought is impacting much of Iowa, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach held a session in Knoxville for farmers on Wednesday. Patrick Hatting, Farm Management Specialist told KNIA/KRLS News his main message: “If a farmer suspects they have crop loss from the drought that they notify their insurance agent or the company, and potentially file a claim so that an adjuster can be involved that will help them start the process if they are going to take the loss for the revenue insurance or if they are going to potentially decide that there is a market for them to chop it into silage.”
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
Indianola Parks and Rec Continuing “The Zone”
Indianola Parks and Rec wants to remind parents of 6th-8th grade students about The Zone, a free after-school activity held every Monday and Thursday at the Indianola Middle School. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News The Zone has been running for a long time, and it’s...
Construction Starting to Shift in Pella School District
As the first day of school has now come and gone, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says supply chain demands have largely slowed heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, but ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center continues ahead of bids for the building coming in this September. East 8th Street has been reopened by the City of Pella at the intersection of University, but closures will remain well into the fall for University and the ongoing construction of new tennis courts west of Pella High School. Hear more about the latest with construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Norwalk Warriors Fall Sports Update – Aug. 26th, 2022
Norwalk cross country boys win Ankeny Centennial titles. The Norwalk boys cross country team opened the season Thursday by winning both divisions of the Ankeny Centennial Invitational at DMACC. The Warriors won the 11th-12th grade division by a slim 52-53 margin over Ankeny with six teams competing. Only two seconds...
Police Urge Driver Caution as Schools Open
Knoxville School Resource Officer Kyle Keller put out a reminder to drivers to be aware of children going back to school. Keller tells KNIA/KRLS News, “The first thing I want to talk about is drivers. All drivers, we need to slow down. Be aware that kids are going to school. They are going to be running across the street when they are not suppose to.”
Indianola Residents Wins Bill Riley Talent Show
An Indianola resident was crowned the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Show at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend, as 20-year-old Grace Wood won over the judges with a baton-twirling performance, winning $10,000. The Bill Riley Talent Show has been a staple of the Iowa State...
