ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

By Tim Renaud
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoRN8_0hQpFvQz00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

While details about what led to the brawl remain unknown, responding officers said they were met with a large crowd inside the restaurant arguing and attempting to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the crowd continued to verbally threaten and attack each other on multiple occasions.

Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say

According to a report from NCPD, A female suspect was told to stop approaching other groups, cursing and yelling but they said the woman disobeyed commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

The woman was taken into custody for breach of peace but was released on scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6XrW_0hQpFvQz00
    Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1KLK_0hQpFvQz00
    Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two others were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center including 48-year-old Lizeller Dixon and 26-year-old Dashawn Grant – both charged with breach of peace.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hanahan Police releases new details after reported kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation to locate a missing child out of the Hanahan area is still in progress and police released new information on the search. Lieutenant Cassie Brooks with the Hanahan Police Department told News 2 exclusively that authorities are looking at the kidnapping as a “custodial kidnapping,” however they are awaiting […]
HANAHAN, SC
counton2.com

Summerville Police investigating multiple gas station armed robberies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating armed-robberies at multiple gas stations that took place early Friday morning. According to SPD, the first incident happened at a 7/11 on Dorchester Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers said that they arrived on scene and were told...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ncpd#Qc News Alerts
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Charleston police release new details on fatal multi-car, motorcycle collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Tuesday collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy