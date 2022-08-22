ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

therecord-online.com

Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving

DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
DANVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

National Grange organization stresses need for volunteers

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The 148th Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair continues this week. It is the only encampment left in the country although other Grange organizations host fairs. The Grange promotes leadership, community service, education, and agriculture awareness. Granges are looking for volunteers to keep their...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooting investigation in Williamsport

At approximately 9:45 this evening a shooting occurred at the corner of West Edwin Street and Locust Street in the city of Williamsport. Witnesses reported multiple shots were heard, followed by more. As many as a dozen shots could be heard according to one witness. At least one round went through the windows of a home on locust Street. Witnesses saw several people being taken into custody but it is unknown at this time if those people were involved in the shooting. Witnesses report shell casings were recovered at the scene. This is a developing story and will update as we have more information.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

