WJAC TV
End of the road: Hollidaysburg falls in rematch to Texas, eliminated from LLWS
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The magical run is over for the Hollidaysburg Tigers after being defeated by Texas Wednesday night by a score of 8-4. Hollidaysburg allowed three runs in the top of the first inning but would rally to tie the game in the bottom half. A Jacob...
WJAC TV
Students, locals, beer distributors split on Beaver Stadium beer sales proposal
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State University is looking into selling beer inside Beaver Stadium at home football games, which would be a radical departure from its long-held rules. Currently, alcohol sales are limited to the suites and club areas of the stadium. The university is looking closer...
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
WJAC TV
Johnstown officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout on Broad Street
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WJAC TV
PennDOT discusses ongoing construction on Atherton Street in downtown State College
State College, PA (WJAC) — Traffic tie-ups are continuing in downtown State College, and it’s not due to Penn State students returning to town for fall semester, but rather one of the town's main travel routes is once again under construction. For PennDOT, it’s an ongoing question from...
WJAC TV
Local woman gains social media following for showcasing her love of Pennsylvania
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown-area native has gained quite the following on the social media platform TikTok for showing her love of the commonwealth. Cat Janisko is no stranger to showing her love for Pennsylvania. She competed in Miss Pennsylvania for 10 years and now has taken...
WJAC TV
Trial of suspended Somerset County D.A. Jeff Thomas continued to next year
The trial for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas -- for allegedly sexually assaulting a Windber woman last year -- has been continued until after the new year. It has been moved from September 13th to January 9th. The announcement was made during a pre-trial hearing Friday morning at...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving
DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
WJAC TV
National Grange organization stresses need for volunteers
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The 148th Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair continues this week. It is the only encampment left in the country although other Grange organizations host fairs. The Grange promotes leadership, community service, education, and agriculture awareness. Granges are looking for volunteers to keep their...
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. EMS service hosts German paramedic, his family for special birthday gift
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In State College Wednesday, a local EMS service gave an unusual birthday present for a young man from Germany. In his home country he's a paramedic and his parents arranged a special surprise gift to meet and talk with emergency responders at the Centre LifeLink station.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Shooting investigation in Williamsport
At approximately 9:45 this evening a shooting occurred at the corner of West Edwin Street and Locust Street in the city of Williamsport. Witnesses reported multiple shots were heard, followed by more. As many as a dozen shots could be heard according to one witness. At least one round went through the windows of a home on locust Street. Witnesses saw several people being taken into custody but it is unknown at this time if those people were involved in the shooting. Witnesses report shell casings were recovered at the scene. This is a developing story and will update as we have more information.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight
PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
