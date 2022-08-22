Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Hits NYC Hot Spot W/ John Cena, 1st Public Sighting Since WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend, John Cena, yesterday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as the CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. The 77-year-old billionaire hit up the Waverly Inn restaurant in NYC ... and was naturally joined by Cena, the 16-time...
WWE・
Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement
Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights. As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.
Fake Drake Claims Real Drake Threatened to Slap Him, Paid Off Lamar Odom
Fake Drake is missing out on his big celebrity turn with Lamar Odom, and he's blaming real deal Drake for sabotaging his money bag!!!. Fake, Izzy, whatever ... that guy was a recent guest on the WeInMiami podcast, where he got candid about his recent encounter with Drake … who allegedly cold-shouldered Frake and team when approached about the nixed celebrity boxing match with Lamar Odom.
Mike Perry Calls Out Jake Paul, 'Come And Get It, Bro!'
Mike Perry has an offer for Jake Paul (absent almost any s**t talk) ... if you want to prove you're a "real boxer," let's fight!!. 30-year-old Perry -- fresh off a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) win against Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page -- isn't exactly looking for R&R ... he wants to step foot in a ring with the 25-year-old "Problem Child."
