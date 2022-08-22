ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

TMZ.com

Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement

Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights. As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Fake Drake Claims Real Drake Threatened to Slap Him, Paid Off Lamar Odom

Fake Drake is missing out on his big celebrity turn with Lamar Odom, and he's blaming real deal Drake for sabotaging his money bag!!!. Fake, Izzy, whatever ... that guy was a recent guest on the WeInMiami podcast, where he got candid about his recent encounter with Drake … who allegedly cold-shouldered Frake and team when approached about the nixed celebrity boxing match with Lamar Odom.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Mike Perry Calls Out Jake Paul, 'Come And Get It, Bro!'

Mike Perry has an offer for Jake Paul (absent almost any s**t talk) ... if you want to prove you're a "real boxer," let's fight!!. 30-year-old Perry -- fresh off a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) win against Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page -- isn't exactly looking for R&R ... he wants to step foot in a ring with the 25-year-old "Problem Child."
COMBAT SPORTS

