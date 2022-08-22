Read full article on original website
Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
local21news.com
Road reopens following crash in Adams Co., coroner called
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On August 26, there was a crash on Abbottstown Pike between Deer Trail Dr. and Green Springs Rd., Berwick Township in Adams County involving two vehicles with one fatality, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to state police, the driver of the first vehicle was...
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
local21news.com
Shippensburg armed suspect in custody
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Trooper Megan Frazer has reported that the suspect is now in custody and thanked everyone who shared the information given by police. She stated that more information will become available. PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury...
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
local21news.com
Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
wfmd.com
Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – An accident in Washington County Thursday night claimed the life of two teenagers. Maryland State Police responded to Interstate 81 northbound at Route 40 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Lexus sedan. A preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.
local21news.com
Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
local21news.com
Man convicted for 2015 Lancaster County murder denied appeal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Victor Tirado, who is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of a man in Lancaster, was today denied a request for an appeal. Tirado, 57, was convicted in 2018 for the first-degree murder of Rahdir Jahi Maxton. Tirado reported to the...
local21news.com
Shooting investigation conducted in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shots fired were reported on August 24 at about 8:00PM in the area of South 21 and Berryhill Streets, Harrisburg Police say. Authorities reported that upon arrival, they discovered multiple shell casings in the vicinity where the shooting occurred. Police say that shortly after,...
Crash causes Queen Street Bridge to shut down for next two days
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 9:29 p.m.: Fritzi Schreffler with the Pa. Department of Transportation has released a statement concerning the crash. According to Schreffler, the truck bed has been removed. The current plan is to put support beams across the damaged area as a temporary fix so that Interstate-83 can be opened in both directions.
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
local21news.com
Third of four defendants found guilty in connection with 2016 Lancaster Co. homicide
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. The jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon guilty of killing Pitch following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
wdac.com
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
