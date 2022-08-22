DES MOINES, IOWA (August 26, 2022) — The Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is proud to announce expanded scalable security services for educational institutions and non-profit organizations in Iowa. The OCIO listened to feedback from customers to create a special rate for schools, school districts, and non-profits. This rate makes it easier for schools to utilize the state-of-the-art cybersecurity services offered by the OCIO.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO