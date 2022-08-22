ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Law enforcement 'believes' body found in vehicle in Prosser Reservoir is Kiely Rodni

By Jacque Porter
(KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said it “believes” the body found in a vehicle pulled from Prosser Reservoir Sunday is missing teenager Kiely Rodni.

“We have located a decedent inside the vehicle,” Nevada County Sherrif Shannon Moon said. “We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify but its more than likely where we are today.”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, together the agencies provided an update on the search for Rodni after an independent team found a vehicle and body in the area where the teen disappeared two weeks ago.

CHP Valley Division Assitant Chief Josh Ehlers said has launched a traffic investigation into the incident.

“We are harnessing all of our resources, working with all of our partners here,” Ehlers said. “As you see were utilizing our MAIT team, our Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, to harness more data from the vehicle that was recovered.”

According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page Rodni’s car was found upside down in 14 ft. of water with her body inside.

According to law enforcement, Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. She was reportedly at a party where more than 200 minors and young adults were in attendance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
