ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Felixstowe dockers ‘relying on food banks’ as port strike reaches second day

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9Clf_0hQpFD2N00
Financial News

Dockers striking at Britain’s largest container port have said they are relying on food banks and struggling to make mortgage payments as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.

Almost 2,000 workers walked out from the site in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on Sunday for the first time in 30 years as pay negotiations broke down between the port and trade union Unite.

In scenes which some compared to a party, strikers gathered on a roundabout near the port on Monday to call for a 10% pay rise, which would keep wages roughly in line with inflation.

However, the Port of Felixstowe has said salaries are significantly above the national average, and is instead offering a 7% boost plus a payment of £500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bsm9_0hQpFD2N00
Stevedore Lucky Singh said everyone was worried about spiralling costs (Ben Smith/PA) (PA Wire)

With impromptu karaoke breaking out and protesters grilling burgers, the mood at the picket line appeared upbeat.

However, Lucky Singh, a stevedore of almost two decades who led strikers in a performance of Sweet Caroline, said everyone was worried about spiralling costs.

“There are some angry people here,” he told the PA news agency.

“The company has given us all a good living and I won’t knock the company … but at the moment we have a situation that we need to get resolved.

“I’m scared. It’s scary because at the end of the day I have a mortgage to pay like everyone else, I’ve got bills.”

A tug driver, who declined to be named, said he had been feeding his children from a food bank as the situation got “worse and worse and worse by the minute”.

“I’m now down to like £4 in my bank account this week, but we’ve got shoes to buy, a school uniform to buy,” he added.

The man, who has worked at Felixstowe since the early 2000s, said he was torn between taking extra shifts and taking care of his wife, who is recovering from an operation.

“Sometimes I get offered the overtime but I can’t actually physically do it because I’m needed elsewhere … and it’s such a hard balance,” he said.

“Do I go to work and earn X amount of pounds extra? Or do I stay at home and look after my wife and kids?”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has previously said that Felixstowe docks is “enormously profitable” making £61 million in profits in 2020 and its parent CK Hutchison Holding Ltd handed £99 million to its shareholders that year.

Phil Pemberton, who has worked at the docks for almost three decades, said: “We would like to feel that the company values us as much as they value their shareholders.

“I’m of the age where retirement isn’t too far away. I’m looking at it and saying, ‘where is the money coming from for us to live on a day-to-day basis and be able to start saving a little bit for retirement?’”

Drivers approaching the picket line seemed supportive of the strikers, with several raising their fists or waving as they passed by.

At one point, Mr Singh drove laps around the roundabout, blasting his horn while red Unite flags streamed out of both windows.

The roundabout is just across the road from a McDonald’s – a “godsend”, according to Unite regional organiser Miles Hubbard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYZXd_0hQpFD2N00
Members of the Unite union protesting near the Port of Felixstowe (Ben Smith/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s great because we can get coffee all the time, it’s perfect,” he said.

Mr Hubbard hit back at the port after its head of corporate affairs claimed Unite was acting undemocratically by not offering members a vote on the 7% pay rise.

“They’re being disingenuous in order to make it look as though the union is being unreasonable,” he said.

“We know, because we talk to our members, that they would not be happy.

“The company’s trying to suggest it’s obligatory on us to ballot for every suggestion they make in a negotiation. Nobody ever thought that was the case.”

A Port of Felixstowe spokesman said Unite had let employees down by rejecting its pay rise, said to be worth between 8.1% and 9.6% this year.

He said “very many” workers wanted to accept the offer and return but were scared of crossing the picket line.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said. The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in...
RELIGION
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Felixstowe#Container Port#Dockers
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Christmas shoppers face reduced choice if port strike escalates, warn experts

Shoppers may not be able to get the Christmas goods they want if disruption at the Port of Felixstowe rumbles on into next month, supply chain experts have warned. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite trade union, said that the eight-day strike which began on Sunday will escalate if workers are not given an improved pay offer.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
EUROPE
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Foster carer gave children soap to lick as punishment for lying, inquiry told

A woman accused of abusing a foster child has admitted making him lick soap but said she only used the belt as punishment four times before she decided to stop. Avril Campbell and her husband Dennis looked after Christopher Scott between April 1976 and February 1981, and Mr Scott has previously told the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry of his alleged ordeal in their care, which he said included harsh punishments, humiliation and regular beatings.
KIDS
newschain

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

What the papers say – August 27

The newspapers are dominated by the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549. The Independent covers the news by saying Britain is facing a “dark winter ahead”. FT Weekend adds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide 10,000 dollars (£8,500) in debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Borrowers who earn less than 125,000 dollars a year, or families earning less than 250,000 dollars, would be eligible for the 10,000 dollars loan forgiveness, Mr Biden announced in a tweet.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy