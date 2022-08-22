Read full article on original website
Daemon and Rhaenyra's 'House of the Dragon' Relationship Gives Off Cersei and Jaime Vibes
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1 on HBO Max. Was it just us or did Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) seem a bit too close to his niece Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in the first episode of House of the Dragon?. Oh, who...
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
It's Official — 'House of the Dragon' Will Return to HBO for Season 2!
As expected, the highly anticipated series premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon blew fans away. On Aug. 21, the Game of Thrones prequel series debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The episode amassed nearly 10 million views on its first night of availability — including broadcast viewers and streams on HBO Max — making it the largest single-day viewership for a series debut in the streaming service's history.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
Where Was 'House of Ho' on HBO Max Filmed –– Plus, What's Happening in Season 2?
The first season of House of Ho was incredibly entertaining when it aired back in 2020. That’s why it was sort of a bummer when Season 2 didn’t follow in 2021. Fortunately, Season 2 of House of Ho is now here on HBO Max as of Aug. 25, 2022. The show focuses on a Vietnamese American family with very hefty net worths.
Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
You Might Get Banned for Modding in 'MultiVersus'
Season 1 of MultiVersus, the platform fighter from Warner Bros. and Player First Games, is well underway, bringing some much-anticipated characters to the game. Though the roster in MultiVersus is already set to expand from its impressive starting lineup, players have been requesting certain characters that aren't within Warner Bros.' reach to add right away, like Walter White and Gus Fring from the Breaking Bad universe.
You Still Have Time to Play 'TWD: Saints & Sinners' Before 'Chapter 2' Releases
Since the show first premiered in 2010, the Walking Dead franchise has grown immensely, incorporating multiple spinoff series and even a couple of video game franchises. TWD: Saints & Sinners is a VR game series that puts you in control of how your zombie apocalypse adventure plays out, letting you make choices that label you either a sinner or a saint. The first game, which was released in early 2020, received critical acclaim, letting you live through your own zombie apocalypse.
Why Is Apple TV Plus's Series 'See' Ending? Even Jason Momoa Can't Save This Drama
Your mom's favorite deliciously swoon-worthy actor — aka Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) — just can't stay away from dystopian drama series. The beloved star has graced our screens as Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny Tribe, in Apple TV Plus's series See. "In the far future, humankind has lost its sense of sight. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins born with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a threatened queen," the synopsis reads.
Bill Nye's 'The End Is Nye' Wants You to Take Doomsday Very Seriously (EXCLUSIVE)
If you grew up in the generation of push-cart televisions in classrooms, odds are that you grew up with Bill Nye the Science Guy. Although he may not actively use that moniker as much anymore, Bill is still teaching the very same generation that watched his show as youngsters lessons about the planet that we live on as adults, albeit in a way a bit more akin to shock therapy now.
TikToker Blasts Five Below for Offering "Budget" Ear Piercings, Sparking Debate
TikToker Victoria Michaels, who posts on the popular social media platform under the handle @nulleigh, posted a now-viral clip highlighting something she found "disturbing" while walking through a Five Below store: advertisements for $5.55 ear piercings, along with an additional $3 for jewelry. Article continues below advertisement. She writes in...
The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality
Comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer takes us on a journey through the life of a refugee in America in his new Netflix series, Mo. Mo follows a character also named Mo played by Mo, so it seems like it must at least partly be based on Mo’s real life. Co-created by Mo and Ramy Youssef, the series paints a picture of Palestinian American life in Houston, Texas.
Who Voices Ollie on 'Lost Ollie?' Details on the Netflix Series Actors
Calling all adventure series lovers! Netflix is at it yet again with its newest addition to the genre, Lost Ollie. The new series is an adaptation of Ollie's Odyssey, William Joyce’s 2016 novel. The storyline consists of a lost patchwork bunny searching high and low in the country for his young owner that lost him. On the flip side, viewers will see how losing a toy that serves as a sidekick, protector, and BFF can take a toll on a young child.
He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'
Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show
Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Everything We Currently Know About the 'Minecraft' 1.20 Update
Although it has only been a few months since Minecraft's 1.19 Wild Update was released, players are already wanting new content for the popular sandbox game. The 1.19 update added Mangrove trees, ancient cities, Wardens, frogs, tadpoles, and many other new blocks and mobs. But despite all of the new content, the update received mixed reviews from players, and they're already looking for information on what could be in the 1.20 update. When is the next Minecraft update coming out?
Is 'The Invitation' Based on a Book? Will It Be Available for Streaming?
Millions of people watched Game of Thrones on HBO throughout its eight incredibly intense seasons. One of the unforgettable stars of the show is Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei. Nathalie is now the leading lady in a thrilling horror movie that pushes every boundary. Article continues below advertisement. The Invitation...
