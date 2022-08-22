Read full article on original website
William “Bill” Bryant
Memorial services for William “Bill” Bryant, 89, of Indianola, will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church, prior to service. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery, Emmetsburg, IA. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in his name. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Steve Johnson
Services for Steve Johnson, age 80 will be at 11:00am Tuesday, August 30th at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:00.
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Drought Advice from ISU for Farmers
Drought is impacting much of Iowa, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach held a session in Knoxville for farmers on Wednesday. Patrick Hatting, Farm Management Specialist told KNIA/KRLS News his main message: “If a farmer suspects they have crop loss from the drought that they notify their insurance agent or the company, and potentially file a claim so that an adjuster can be involved that will help them start the process if they are going to take the loss for the revenue insurance or if they are going to potentially decide that there is a market for them to chop it into silage.”
Indianola Streetscape Work Continues on Ashland
Sidewalk work on Ashland between 1st St. and Howard was completed this week for the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project, with further sidewalks being removed on Howard. Watermain and storm sewer installation on Ashland is complete, and the installation of the colored crosswalks at the corner of Ashland and Howard has begun.
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Pella Historical Society Preparing for Fall Transition
As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
Indianola Swimming Falls to SE Polk
The Indianola girls swimming team got their season started Tuesday night on the road at the Rams of Southeast Polk, falling 108-77. The Indians got wins in the 400 free relay and the 100 backstroke, and head coach Aaron Strain said the squad had a good start to the season and solid performances from their younger swimmers. The team next hits the pool in competition Tuesday hosting Perry.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest
Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the latest in the district. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Pella Christian Girls Cross Country 4th, Boys Tied for 5th at Marshalltown
The Pella Christian cross country teams kicked off the fall sports season on Eagle Lane Thursday night at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invite. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home a fourth-place finish from the meet, while the boys team tied for fifth place. Coming off of an individual State...
ISU Offers Program on Drought
Drought conditions are causing concerns for crop and livestock producers in Iowa. To help educate farmer about drought impacts,, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting a free drought meeting. Today at 1 p.m. a presentation will be held at the Marion County Extension and Outreach at 210...
IN DEPTH: Back to School 4
It’s that time of year again. The kids are back, back to school. In the fourth part of a 5 part series,. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mark Putnam, President of Central College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
Warrior golfers finish 8th at Dragon Invitational
Norwalk’s score of 319 was good enough for eighth place out of 12 teams at Wednesday’s Johnston Dragon Boys Golf Invitational at Jester Park. Johnston, one of four teams to break 300 on the day, won the tournament with a 290, followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier 293, Waukee 294 and Waukee Northwest 297. Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Xavier’s Ryan Schmit both shot 4-under-par rounds of 68 to pace the field and finish as medalist and runner-up, respectively.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Directors Mike Richardson and Michael Swanson about the 2022 marching band season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Drought Persists Locally in Latest Report
Drought remains in place largely the same across south central Iowa, according to the latest national weekly report. Most of Marion and Warren Counties remain in severe conditions, with the rest of the area rated as moderate on the U.S. Drought Monitor. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says this round of dry conditions is largely short-term locally, and it’s harder to have the longer, more extreme drought seen in the U.S. West due to common weather systems that pass through Iowa and the Midwest. The next best chance for precipitation will come late Saturday into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but no moderate or heavy rainfall is expected.
