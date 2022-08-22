As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.

