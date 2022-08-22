ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOc8C_0hQpElok00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck late Saturday night.

The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m.

Hammerhead shark thrashes in water at Orange Beach

Alabama State Troopers said Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a Nissan Sentra. After colliding with the Sentra, the Sonata collided head-on with a Ford Edge.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Edge and a passenger were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Sentra was uninjured.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hamilton, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
wtva.com

Man killed in wreck near Jasper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
JASPER, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hyundai#Edge#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing 61-year-old woman found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman has been found and she is safe, according to Birmingham Police. The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee. Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy