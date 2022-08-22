ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwosh.edu

March Forward: Titan Thunder Marching Band launches annual giving campaign

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announces the Titan Thunder Marching Band annual giving campaign—an initiative created to help the newly launched band march forward in its initial year. The campaign provides an opportunity for the Titan community to play a role in creating a sustainable future for Titan Thunder...
OSHKOSH, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company

Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
wortfm.org

The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin

Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Uwo#Bsn#Nurse Org
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees

TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
BEAR CREEK, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
uwosh.edu

Extra energy: Titan March added to UWO football pregame festivities

Sept. 3 will be a Saturday of firsts for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. It’s the home opener for the Titans football team, who’ll take on East Texas Baptist University at 1 p.m. at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. The game will be the first for the Titans under new head coach Peter Jennings.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

$2.3 million from Evers saves ‘jewel along lake’

Governor’s decision to allocate money for purchase, preservation of Cedar Gorge land in Port called ‘heroic’. STANDING AT THE EDGE of the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve last Thursday were three key players in the movement to preserve the land on the City of Port Washington’s far southeast side, (from left) Ozaukee Washington Land Trust Executive Director Tom Stolp, Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Director Andrew Struck and State Rep. Deb Andraca, who held a $2.3 million check from Gov. Tony Evers to help buy the property. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy