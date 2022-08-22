Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uwosh.edu
Studying abroad, making strong campus connections leads to success for UWO Honors students
The excitement for a new academic year is building at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Honors College Dean Larry Carlin looks forward to starting the semester with a special convocation. Welcoming new Honors students to campus is a highlight he enjoys every year. Learn more about how the Honors College...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
uwosh.edu
March Forward: Titan Thunder Marching Band launches annual giving campaign
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announces the Titan Thunder Marching Band annual giving campaign—an initiative created to help the newly launched band march forward in its initial year. The campaign provides an opportunity for the Titan community to play a role in creating a sustainable future for Titan Thunder...
oshkoshexaminer.com
100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company
Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette University postpones 2022 Convocation after on-stage protest
Marquette University postponed its 2022 Convocation ceremony on Thursday after members of multiple student organizations held an on-stage protest.
wearegreenbay.com
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wortfm.org
The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin
Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has made thousands of lives in Appleton better
APPLETON, Wis.— Hank Grishaber wanted to send a message. Fortunately for him, he had a means to do so. So outside of Hank & Karen’s bar on the city’s southeast side, he changed the letters on his marquee and said what he wanted to say: MARY BETH N. THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.
wisfarmer.com
Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees
TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
uwosh.edu
Extra energy: Titan March added to UWO football pregame festivities
Sept. 3 will be a Saturday of firsts for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. It’s the home opener for the Titans football team, who’ll take on East Texas Baptist University at 1 p.m. at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. The game will be the first for the Titans under new head coach Peter Jennings.
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
wearegreenbay.com
Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
ozaukeepress.com
$2.3 million from Evers saves ‘jewel along lake’
Governor’s decision to allocate money for purchase, preservation of Cedar Gorge land in Port called ‘heroic’. STANDING AT THE EDGE of the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve last Thursday were three key players in the movement to preserve the land on the City of Port Washington’s far southeast side, (from left) Ozaukee Washington Land Trust Executive Director Tom Stolp, Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Director Andrew Struck and State Rep. Deb Andraca, who held a $2.3 million check from Gov. Tony Evers to help buy the property. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Comments / 0