Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced
MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
Sidney Daily News
Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
Sidney Daily News
Palazzo to host blood drive
BOTKINS – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Register to donate Aug. 29...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
A visit to Clear Creek Farm
Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
Crown Subdivision plat approved
NEW BREMEN – Plans for a new 21-lot subdivision moved a step closer at the New Bremen planning commission meeting Thursday night. After obtaining feedback from the approximately 12 people who attended the meeting, the commission approved plans for what is called the Plum Street subdivision. The approved plans...
Sidney Daily News
Council hears about potential rental registration program
SIDNEY — Information on a potential rental registry program in the city of Sidney was presented to Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting. Kyle Havenar, the Sidney vacant property inspector, said city staff researched information on a program to require non-owner occupied housing units to be registered and inspected. He noted the city’s comprehensive plan recommends “to require additional oversight to the city’s rental stock, with all rental properties receiving interior/exterior inspections. In addition, rental owners could be required to annually obtain a certificate of occupancy” as a major step to protect neighborhoods.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Historical Society, Vets to DC host Wreaths Across America
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society has partnered with the Shelby County Vets to DC to participate in the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 17, 2022. Wreaths Across America is a national event which began by decorating only the graves at Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor the men and women who have served their country. It has expanded so that more than 3,000 communities across the United States will decorate graves at noon on Dec. 17, 2022.
Sidney Daily News
A new way to hydrate
Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
countynewsonline.org
Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County
ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Assistant State Engineer Buchtell, of Columbus, and John O’Conner, of Dayton, superintendent of the Miami and Erie Canal, were in Sidney yesterday afternoon, conferring with the county commissioners in reference to installing a hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. 100 years. August 26,...
Teens for Christ suspends Lima ministry
LIMA — Teens for Christ, a Christian outreach organization aimed at reaching young people, has suspended its local ministry for the upcoming school year. The TFC board of directors notified donors of the suspension in its summer newsletter, delivered weeks after abuse allegations against several ministry leaders and volunteers were published online in an anonymous letter.
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
Sidney Daily News
A.B. Grahm Memorial Center hosts pulled pork dinner
CONOVER – The A.B. Grahm Memorial Center is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner and 4-H Club Bench Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult meals include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10. Kids meals, for kids 12 and under, cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, one side, dessert and a drink. Carryout meals will be available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
Sidney Daily News
A cool drink of water
Rhonda Zirkle, of Vero Beach, Fla., waters one of the pots of petunias next to the Shelby County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 25. Zirkle is in town to attend her daughter, Natalie Zirkle’s wedding. Rhonda volunteered to help water the pots of flowers around the courtsquare.
Sidney Daily News
Foster-based kitten rescue tackles Sidney’s stray cat problem
SIDNEY – Two sisters-in-law are helping stray kittens find their “furever” homes, one colony at a time, as a prospective non-profit called The Kitten Koop. The Kitten Koop was started in January 2022 by Founder and Director Kayla Van Erdewyk in Colorado and focused on being an online feline welfare resource. She has had a passion for animal welfare for 24 years after meeting a rescue dog named Nala and started fostering kittens in her home in Colorado in June 2021. She credits everything she knows about kitten fostering and care to internet celebrity Hannah Shaw, also known as the Kitten Lady, and the Colorado organizations she has fostered for.
WHIO Dayton
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
Comments / 0