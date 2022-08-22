ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case

A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary

At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell

For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
LOUISIANA STATE

