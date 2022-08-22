Read full article on original website
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
Diversity concert, Parish County Line, writers round and more music shows in the area
CAITLYN RENEE: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JUSTIN & EMILY: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. ROCKIN' ROUGE: Xalapeno's, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m. UNITED WE JAM: El Paso, Denham Springs, 6:30...
BRCC, Southern Law Center partner to remove educational, employment opportunity barriers
Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center. The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with...
Catholic, Dunham did battle in the Red Stick Rumble. Here's how a tight jamboree was decided.
With his team trailing at the half, Catholic High running back Barry Remo II knew something had to change. And it did with his help. “There are a lot of corrections we have to make,” Remo said. “This was a team win. But it wasn’t Catholic High football in the first half, and we knew we had to be better than that.”
Faith Matters: Catholic Diocese official says flood helped put life in perspective
The flood of 2016 altered the flow of Randall Waguespack's life. For a short time, Waguespack and his family found themselves stranded on high ground near their Albany home. "Nobody could get to us because of the water and the flooding," Waguespack said. After being rescued, the family waited six...
Sign up now for Toddler Thursdays, a Neurodiverse Kids program & the Wild Things Youth Art Contest
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting Toddler Thursdays, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the theme "How do you see yourself?" Learn all about portraiture and how artists capture an idea of a person or what they...
Guest column: We can't contine paving paradise during an era of climate change
Where will the water go? This remains a pressing question in East Baton Rouge Parish six years after the 2016 record flood, subsequent major events in 2019 and 2021, and increasingly frequent flash floods. The Comite River Diversion Canal is supposed to help answer that question, as is the Parish...
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
Cats to have place to roam, puppies a place to be safe, with grant for Ascension shelter
Cats who live in their kennels much of the time and mama dogs who need a safe place to care for their puppies are the beneficiaries of an $85,000 grant awarded this month to CARA's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish. "We've already started on the plans and, hopefully,...
Sheriff's office: 1 dead, 4 injured in St. Helena Parish shooting late Thursday
A late-night shooting near Greensburg in St. Helena Parish left one person dead and four injured, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Officers were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Last Stop Mini Mart, northwest of the town, said St. Helena Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Chaney.
Lightning spoils fans' chance to get season's first look at Rickie Collins
Both the bleachers and the parking lot were filled to capacity long before host Woodlawn was scheduled to play Madison Prep in Thursday’s final game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. The chance to see LSU commitment Rickie Collins play quarterback for the Panthers attracted a crowd. Ultimately,...
Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary
At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
Recovery is a ‘waiting game’ for Lafayette police officer dragged by vehicle. Here’s how to help
Community members are rallying around Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas and his family as his recovery remains riddled with unknowns after Rozas was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Jefferson Street. Rozas was injured Aug. 14 when he and other officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the...
LSU book excerpt: Joe Burrow went from 200-to-1 Heisman shot to pinnacle of college football
QB, 2018-19 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Sitting in front of a semicircle of reporters in June 2019 at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Joe Burrow looked out from beneath the upturned rim of his tan sun hat and made a bold prediction about LSU’s new fast-forward, pass-first offense.
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell
For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
