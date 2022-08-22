ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Very Italian ‘Uncle Louie’ making another return to Playhouse Square for more laughs — and food. It’s the modern Italian-American dream. Former Upstate New York commercial fitness equipment salesman Lou Greco and stay-at-home dad, Carlo Russo, have become an international touring sensation with “The Uncle Louie Variety Show,” which returns to Cleveland for its fourth Playhouse...
CLEVELAND, OH
Perry vs. Kenston football: Pirates cruise to 60-32 victory

Strike fast, strike often. If that wasn’t the team motto for Perry when it hosted Kenston on Aug. 26, then it should’ve been. The Pirates scored on the punt return after they forced a three-and-out on the first drive, as well as on their first offensive play of the game. The haymakers continued to land as they defeated the Bombers, 60-32.
PERRY, OH
St. Ignatius outlasts Mentor, 26-20, in three overtimes

Mentor and St. Ignatius have been Ohio football powers for decades, and that was on display again Aug. 26 when the longtime foes renewed their rivalry in a clash at FirstEnergy Stadium. As the two teams went through the handshake line after the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 26-20, in a...
MENTOR, OH

