Strike fast, strike often. If that wasn’t the team motto for Perry when it hosted Kenston on Aug. 26, then it should’ve been. The Pirates scored on the punt return after they forced a three-and-out on the first drive, as well as on their first offensive play of the game. The haymakers continued to land as they defeated the Bombers, 60-32.

PERRY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO