Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
Things To Do
Very Italian ‘Uncle Louie’ making another return to Playhouse Square for more laughs — and food. It’s the modern Italian-American dream. Former Upstate New York commercial fitness equipment salesman Lou Greco and stay-at-home dad, Carlo Russo, have become an international touring sensation with “The Uncle Louie Variety Show,” which returns to Cleveland for its fourth Playhouse...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Lutheran West football: Undersized Hornets swarm, smother Longhorns in shutout victory
The Kirtland football team knew it was giving up a massive size disadvantage to visiting Lutheran West on Aug. 26. Countering that size disadvantage with speed and strength, the Hornets won their home opener, 21-0, at Rogers Field to improve to 2-0 this season. Lutheran West’s offensive line featured four...
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Kenston football: Pirates cruise to 60-32 victory
Strike fast, strike often. If that wasn’t the team motto for Perry when it hosted Kenston on Aug. 26, then it should’ve been. The Pirates scored on the punt return after they forced a three-and-out on the first drive, as well as on their first offensive play of the game. The haymakers continued to land as they defeated the Bombers, 60-32.
News-Herald.com
Player of the week spotlight: Wickliffe’s Bobby Plumb is proving doubters wrong
Bobby Plumb is used to being underestimated. He’s used to being overlooked — like, literally overlooked. But the 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior from Wickliffe is going to shed that problem in a majestic way if he keeps having nights like he had in the Blue Devils’ 18-7, season-opening win over Brookside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News-Herald.com
Mayfield girls cross country: Mai Ly Marella excited to build off of strong junior campaign
After a challenging sophomore year, Mayfield’s Mai Ly Marella entered her junior campaign with something to prove. She won the McDonough Invitational early in the season before she took the Western Reserve Conference meet and qualified for the Division I regional like she did as a freshman. The big...
News-Herald.com
St. Ignatius outlasts Mentor, 26-20, in three overtimes
Mentor and St. Ignatius have been Ohio football powers for decades, and that was on display again Aug. 26 when the longtime foes renewed their rivalry in a clash at FirstEnergy Stadium. As the two teams went through the handshake line after the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 26-20, in a...
Comments / 0